Loose Women ‘taken off air’ as host Ruth Langsford reveals massive show shake-up

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Loose Women ‘taken off air’ as host Ruth Langsford reveals massive show shake-up

The presenters ditched their usual walkout – instead starting the programme sat at their desk.

Ruth Langsford delivered the disappointing news to viewers

1

Ruth Langsford delivered the disappointing news to viewersCredit: Rex

Ruth said: “Thank you very much, you’re very welcome and welcome to you at home.

“This is your Tuesday and it’s nice to have your company.

“We’re going to keep it short and sweet for you today. It’s just a 30-minute show.

“We’ve got a lot to pack in so we better get on with it.”

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan in rare picture with daughter, 22, and ex Ray Fensome
Fashion fans hail Primark buy a lifesaver after Coleen Nolan 'chub rub' chat

The Loose Women were forced to make way for the news at 1pm.

The headlines had to be delivered half an hour earlier because of Royal Ascot kicking off at 1.30pm today.

Latest News

Previous article
Who Is Hamish Harding’s Wife? What Is His Net Worth?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder