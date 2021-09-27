Who is Big Meech and when’s his release date?

FOR more than a decade, two brothers ran one of America’s most notorious drug networks – the Black Mafia Family.

Demetrius Flenory, aka Big Meech, and his younger brother Terry, aka Southwest T, started off selling cocaine at high school before establishing cocaine distribution sales throughout the US.

1 Demetrius Flenory aka Big Meech is behind bars Image Credits: MDOC

Who is Big Meech?

Big Meech was born in June 1968 in Cleveland, Ohio.

He and brother Terry established a large drug organization overseeing multi-kilogram cocaine distribution sells in numerous states.

This included Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee.

But in 2001, after a falling out between the brothers, Terry relocated to Los Angeles to run his own operation.

Where is Big Meech now?

Big Meech and Terry’s drug network came to a screeching halt in 2005 when they were arrested by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The pair were hit with a number of charges including possession of more than 500kg of cocaine with intent to distribute, running a criminal enterprise, two counts of intent to distribute more than 5kg of cocaine, and another charge of conspiracy for the same.

Some of their hundreds of associates were also arrested, with millions of dollars, several homes and dozens of vehicles seized.

The brothers pleaded guilty to running a continuing criminal enterprise in 2007.

Terry was released under house arrest in May 2020, while Big Meech is behind bars at USP Lompoc in California.

When is Big Meech’s release date?

In 2008, both brothers were sentenced to 30 years in prison.

But Big Meech is due for an early release in 2028 after the United States Sentencing Guidelines made amendments 782 and 788 to revise all drug offences that occurred before November 2014.

A show inspired by their story from Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, and writer and executive producer Randy Huggins hit Starz on September 26.