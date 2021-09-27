Whitney Way Thore has her Instagram followers up in arms over her controversial opinion about chicken wings. What is so disturbing about this popular snack? Keep reading, and we’ll explain.

Is Whitney married to a mysterious French man?

Whitney Way Thore is a big fan of interacting with her Instagram users. For fans’ questions, she opened up her DMs once more.

The reality television personality received several questions about the various rings she wears on her hands. Whitney posted a picture of herself holding hands and showing off her sparkly ring earlier this summer.

However, fans shouldn’t expect an engagement announcement any time soon. The MBFFL star shut down rumours about the ring by explaining it was a family heirloom.

Whitney also revealed other details about her life.

Whitney Way Thore defends controversial opinion about chicken wings

The TLC star held a ‘this or that’ chat session over the weekend. Whitney answered a follower’s question about whether she prefers flats to drumsticks. She also shared some unusual facts about her eating habits.

According to Whitney, she’s never had chicken wings before. This was shocking to Whitney’s followers who sent her many follow-up questions. Many called her a blatant lying liar because of her views on chicken wings. One person expressed disbelief that someone her size didn’t eat chicken wings.

Whitney Way Thore took to her Instagram Stories to clear up the confusion about the controversy. She admitted that she’s probably had wings at some point in her life, but she doesn’t particularly like them.

Fans upset that TLC star doesn’t watch TV

Another thing Whitney revealed in an earlier question-and-answer session was that she doesn’t watch much TV. Some of her fans found this deeply offensive.

The MBFFL star shared some of the outraged reactions she received. “How can you expect people to watch your show if you don’t watch reality TV,” They asked. Furthermore, since Whitney makes her money from television, shouldn’t she watch it?

MBFFL star shares more unpopular opinions

Since she had already made some of her followers unhappy, Whitney offered to share more of the pop culture things she wasn’t into. She’s never read Harry Potter or watched the movies.

Speaking of movies, she’s not a rom-com fan. And no, she hasn’t seen The Office, Friends, or watched the Real Housewives franchise.

When it comes to her personal life, the MBFFL star does give online dating a “yay,” noting that she knows “a lot of people” through the internet.

Whitney says that she is a one-person-at a-time woman. On the topic of polyamory, she admits that she isn’t interested in trying to date several people at once.

What do you think about Whitney Way Thore’s opinion about chicken wings? Do you get why fans didn’t believe her when she said she’d never had wings before? Please comment below with your thoughts.

New episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life air Tuesdays on TLC.