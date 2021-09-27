Fourth stimulus checks up to $1,100 are going out right NOW… See how much you could be getting

A FOURTH batch of stimulus checks are being sent out to millions of Americans. Two out of every three residents in one US state are eligible to get a new payment.

Credit: Getty A fourth payment is on the way for some but not all Americans. Some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.

But households in California will see $600 payments and families with dependents may get as much as $1,100.

Round one of the checks included some 600,000 and went out to eligible California residents at the end of August. A second batch sent checks last week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who successfully withstood a recall election challenge, has pushed for these $600 stimulus checks earlier this year.

Officials say they’re going out now every two weeks and are in effect fourth stimulus payments for many residents of the state.

Meanwhile, more than 2.8 million people have signed a Change.org petition that calls on lawmakers to pass legislation for recurring $2,000 monthly payments.

Twenty-one Democrat senators have signed a letter to Joe Biden in support of recurring stimulus payments.

The letter read: “Almost 6 in 10 people say the $1,400 payments set to be included in the rescue package will last them less than three months.”

The IRS advised those still waiting for their third stimulus check to follow these steps as call mounts for a fourth round.

First, you need to log into the Internal Revenue Service’s Get My Payment tool.

You’ll be able to find out when the IRS sent out your check, how much it should be, how it’ll be paid if there’s a delay and more.

California stimulus check update – See if you’re eligible for $1,100 payment arriving THIS WEEK