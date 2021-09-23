Who is Alter Ego host RocsiDiaz?

NEW singing show Alter Ego premieres tonight at 9pm on FOX.

The show’s contestants will perform behind closed doors wearing motion-capturing suits and presenting an avatar character to the judges.

2 Alter Ego is making its debut September 22 at 9pm ET on FOX Credit: FOX

What is Alter Ego?

Alter Ego is a new singing series that will premiere on FOX this September 22.

Each performance will be viewed by the judges through a monitor. Contestants will also appear as augmented reality avatars.

Who is RocsiDiaz?

Diaz, 37 years old, hosts the show. She is also a radio and television personality as well as a model.

2 Diaz will be hosting the new show, Alter Ego Credit: getty images

She has hosted other shows, including Dating Naked, Hit the Floor, and Cannonball.

Since college, Diaz was a vegetarian.

Is Diaz married?

Diaz is reportedly single.

Before that, she dated Eddie Murphy (2011-2012), Amar’e Stoudemire (2008), Michael Misick (2008) and David Bowens (2007). She also dated Tyrese Gibson 2003-2006, Josh Howard, and Tyrese.

Who are the Alter Ego judges

Alanis Morissette and Grimes are the Alter Ego judges. Nick Lachey and willi.i.am are also involved.