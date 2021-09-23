Who is Alter Ego host RocsiDiaz?

Who is Alter Ego host RocsiDiaz?
NEW singing show Alter Ego premieres tonight at 9pm on FOX.

The show’s contestants will perform behind closed doors wearing motion-capturing suits and presenting an avatar character to the judges.

What is Alter Ego?

Alter Ego is a new singing series that will premiere on FOX this September 22.

Each performance will be viewed by the judges through a monitor. Contestants will also appear as augmented reality avatars.

Who is RocsiDiaz?

Diaz, 37 years old, hosts the show. She is also a radio and television personality as well as a model.

She has hosted other shows, including Dating Naked, Hit the Floor, and Cannonball.

Since college, Diaz was a vegetarian.

Is Diaz married?

Diaz is reportedly single.

Before that, she dated Eddie Murphy (2011-2012), Amar’e Stoudemire (2008), Michael Misick (2008) and David Bowens (2007). She also dated Tyrese Gibson 2003-2006, Josh Howard, and Tyrese.

Who are the Alter Ego judges

Alanis Morissette and Grimes are the Alter Ego judges. Nick Lachey and willi.i.am are also involved.

