Who hosted SNL in 2021

THROUGHOUT four decades on air, Saturday Night Live sits among one of the greatest television shows of all time.

Who have been all the hosts on SNL in 2021?

Saturday Night Live’s 46th season aired October 3, 2020.

The previous season cut short amid the Covid-19 pandemic – with three episodes aired remotely – which were referred to as Saturday Night Live at Home.

The following is a list of guests who have hosted SNL so far in 2021:

Actor John Krasinski was the host of SNL on January 30, 2021, while rapper Machine Gun Kelly as the musical guest performing My Ex’s Best Friend and Lonely.

Canadian actor Dan Levy was the host of the show on February 6, 2021, with Phoebe Bridgers as the musical guest performing Kyoto and I Know the End.

Regina King, an actress and director, hosted SNL on February 13, 2012. Nathaniel Rateliff performed Redemption as well as A Little Honey.

British actor Regé-Jean Page was the host of SNL on February 20, 2021, with Bad Bunny as the musical guest performing La Noche De Anoche with Rosalía and Te Deseo Lo Mejor.

Nick Jonas, a singer, hosted SNL’s musical performance on February 27th 2021. He performed his singles Spaceman (with Rosalia and Te Deseo Lo Mejor).

Maya Rudolph was the host of SNL on March 27, 2021. Jack Harlow, a comedian, performed Tyler Herro’s Whats Poppin and Whats Poppin. Adam Levine performed his second set.

SNL is set to be hosted by Daniel Kaluuya (British actor) on April 3, 2021 with St. Vincent.

Carey Mulligan, actress, will host the last episode of season 46 with Kid Cudi as musical guest.

Who will be hosting SNL for its upcoming season 47?

After a meeting with Lorne Michaels, Kim Kardashian agreed to host the show.

The Hollywood Reporter has listed the hosts and musical guests for season 47.

Oct. 2: Owen Wilson, Kacey Musgraves

Oct. 9: Kim Kardashian West, Halsey

Oct. 16: Rami Malek, Young Thug

Oct. 23: Jason Sudeikis, Brandi Carlile

Who did SNL mock during their March 27 episode?

Saturday Night Live ridiculed President Joe Biden for his recent mistakes and joked that they would still be with him in three years.

SNL mocked the president’s use of a cheat sheet during his first press conference.

Host Rudolph appeared as Vice President Kamala Harris holding a Passover Seder with her husband played by Martin Short.

Looking at flash cards, Biden, played by Alex Moffat, said: “Hey did you all catch my press conference, it was so easy.

“A lot of critics thought I wasn’t mentally prepared enough but I think I proved them all wrong.”

Colin Jost made a joke about the president’s fall from Air Force One earlier in the month.

“This week kind of felt like Biden on those stairs,” Jost added. “You thought it had to get better but it repeatedly got worse.”

Jost also applauded the president about “how well he breakdanced” as a video of him falling repeatedly was played to the 1990s song Gonna Make You Sweat.

How can I watch Saturday Night Live?

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 ET on NBC.

For $5.99 per month, viewers can view previous episodes of SNL via NBC’s website and on Peacock.