Inside the eerie abandoned ‘grandma’s cottage’ left untouched for decades

An abandoned house which has sat untouched and left to rot for decades has been rediscovered, containing within its doors “priceless” antiques and eerie old photographs.

An urban explorer, known as Urbex Muse, revealed her findings after wandering the home which she has dubbed “grandma’s house”.

Items appear to be perfectly preserved despite being left to collect dust for decades, with books still left on the shelves and an old TV in seemingly perfect condition, according to the Daily Star.

On the coffee table, there appears to be a tray with cutlery and a plate left out as if someone had just finished their dinner before the house was abandoned.

A suitcase containing black and white photos of what appears to be weddings and servicemen from around World War One were also shown on Urbex Muse’s Instagram page.

One photo appears to be of a triple wedding while another shows a handsome headshot of a man in a soldier’s uniform.

The man in the uniform can also be seen in other pictures with a young woman, leading viewers to speculate he was the husband of the previous owner of the house.

There also appear to be packets of unprocessed camera film left inside the suitcase.

“This home was once bursting at the seams with memories of the old couple that resided here,” Urbex Muse wrote in a caption alongside the images of the home.

“These reminders lingered in every corner, from the nicknacks they collected to the priceless antiques left behind.

“We even stumbled across grandmas original zucchini bread recipe, which I ended up making and can confirm is amazing.”

Social media users described the atmosphere of the home as “peaceful” and “heart-breaking”.

One person commented: “The vibes in these abandoned “granny houses” is always so peaceful, you can feel the love and good memories tinged with the sadness that the family has left it all behind for whatever reason.”

Another added: “It kind of broke my heart to see everything left like that. Frozen in time. Like what happened? One event led up to them just leaving their home like that. Defiantly very cool. Thank you for respecting their home.”

A third said: “It breaks my heart to think of the history and people that lived in these houses, home is something, like so intimate and full of personality, and then when the person is gone it turns into nothing, just a bunch of pieces in time and space.”

Others asked if the explorer could try to find out what happened to the owners of the property.

One person wrote: “Are you allowed to take things from abandoned places. like all those pics to find the right owner of them?”

Another added: “This is so sad, I have tons of pictures from my family even though I never met any of them, but we try to keep the stories that go to each picture so that it be passed down.”