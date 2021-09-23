FOLLOWING the newest episode of FBI: Most Wanted, actor Kellan Lutz took to Instagram to announce his departure from the drama series.

Kellan Lutz posted a message to his fans after the episode’s crossover. He addressed the implications of his character’s story.

1 Kellan Lutz announced he is leaving FBI: Most Wanted to spend more time with his wife, Brittany Gonzales, and their daughter Credit: Refer to Caption

When is Kellan Lutz leaving FBI: Most Wanted?

Kellan’s final episode of FBI: Most Wanted aired in September 21.

The show’s fans were shocked to learn that Kellan, who starred in FBI: Most Wanted since 2019 and has made guest appearances on FBI ever since, is leaving the new season.

CBS’s special fugitive taskforce of the FBI is what Kellan plays. Kellan’s character, Special Agent Kenny Crosby, was second in command.

In his Instagram post about the departure, Kellan spoke plainly about the difficult year his family has experienced, and how that contributed to his decision to leave.

“2020 was a lot for everyone to say the least. For me it started with losing my first daughter, then nearly my wife, and both grandfathers among other things, all in the middle of a global pandemic on the opposite side of the country from my family, friends, and entire support system,” He wrote.

Kellan shared that 2020 was the year he realized how important his family was.

After much consideration, Kellan and his family decided to move back to California, so his daughter “could grow up with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, just a short drive away.”

Kellan and his wife, Brittany Gonzales, welcomed their daughter Ashtyn in February of 2021.

Brittany Gonzales, 32, posted a reflection on Ashtyn’s birth on her Facebook page. “The day she was born, it was snowing and raining. But that night, we woke up to sunshine, clear skies and winter melting away.”

Kellan’s character Kenny Crosby was what happened?

The FBI: Most Wanted season premiere is part of an ongoing crossover event between FBI, spinoff FBI International.

Agent Crosby is attacked by a suspect in a murder and is rushed to hospital.

Kellan shared a photo on Instagram of Crosby, barely hanging onto life in hospital.

Kellan exits the show when Agent Crosby finally pulls through.

“I will miss the show, my costars, production, and most importantly my character Kenny Crosby, who is named after one of the grandfathers I lost earlier this year, but I have so much peace knowing I made the right decision for my family,” Kellan wrote.

He wrote the conclusion to his post. “I hope Crosby is able to pop in and out here and there in the future but for now – Crosby over and out.”