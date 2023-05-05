Who followed King George and queen Charlotte? Royal lineage explored

What is the relationship between King George III and Queen Charlotte and today’s British Royal family?

Between the King’s coronation and the debut of the Queen Charlotte spin-off series, social media platforms around the world are dominated by the royal family.

Many are interested in what happens next to the British royal family’s lineage, as the Netflix spinoff of popular Bridgerton continues to rise.

What is the relationship between King George The 3rd and Queen Charlotte? And how do they relate to today’s modern British Royal family?

What happened to King George III and Queen Charlotte after their death?

George Augustus Frederick, also known as George The Fourth and Caroline of Brunswick (the son of King George IV and Queen Charlotte), succeeded their parents in the role of King and queen of Great Britain & Ireland after their death.

Queen Charlotte, also known as Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, died On November 17, 1818 at Kew Palace, aged 74. She was the longest-serving female consort and was the second longest-serving consort in the British monarch’s history; only surpassed by Prince Phillip, Duke of England.

George William Frederick King George The Third is his full title. died On January 29, 1820 at Windsor Castle, aged 81. The controversial ruler’s final years were troubled by cataracts and rheumatism, with his death coming via pneumonia only six days after the death of his fourth son Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Strathearn.

King George The fourth was prince regent from 1811-1820, and he was then crowned as King of United Kingdom & Hanover (July 19, 1821).

Caroline of Brunswick was his wife, and she became Queen after he died tragically in 1821. By the time King George was coronated, he and Caroline had been separated for several years.

The royal lineage begins with King George III and Queen Charlotte.

What are the royal ties between King George and Queen Charlotte?

Only 13 children of the 15 born to King George The Third’s and Queen Charlotte’s 57 year marriage survived into adulthood.

King George The Third and Queen Charlotte’s eight grandchildren included Queen Victoria and their 17 great-grandchildren included Edward The Seventh.

This makes Queen Charlotte and King George The Third the ‘Great Great Grandparents’ of George The Fifth, the ‘Great Great Great Grandparents’ of Elizabeth The Second, the ‘Great Great Great Great Grandparents’ of Charles The Third, as well as the ‘Great Great Great Great Great Grandparents’ of Princes Harry and William.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

MORE TV Stories