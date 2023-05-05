What happened to Ben Rathbun from 90 Day Fiance?

In March 2022, as “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” was airing its final episodes on TLC, a bench warrant for Ben Rathbun was issued. He failed to show up in court the month before for an hearing on probation violations, which all goes back to September 2020 when he was arrested. Ben was fired as executive director of the Michigan Lupus Foundation after this March incident. Ben told Get In Touch In announcing his dismissal, he said: “Anything which would cause us to be distracted from our charitable mission should be handled appropriately.” “I had become a distraction and this painful process is what I knew was the right thing to do.”

Ben claims that he did not appear at court due to the fact the summons had been mailed to the incorrect address. He stressed that the OUI charge was not for driving under the influence. Ben is said to have accepted some wine that was given by a couple of homeless people he helped at the Red Roof Inn. However, he did not know it was laced. The next day, when he tried to drive back home, he ran into a curb. He told In Touch that the police performed a breathalyzer test and did not find alcohol. However, they later did a blood drawing at the station where Flubromazolam was found in his system.

Not much else is publicly known about Ben Rathbun at the moment. Fans who are really curious can send him a message on Cameo, which costs only $2.