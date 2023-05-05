Kim Taehyung 2023 fan meeting date announced as V Day fans get prepared

Kim Taehyung (BTS V) will be first Bangtan to hold his own individual fan meeting.

Taehyung joined Indonesia’s investment company Sinar Mas as the new brand ambassador for their app SimInvest in March 2023. BTS Chapter 2 celebrated another milestone for Winter Bear. For the unversed, Sinar Mas is one of Indonesia’s largest conglomerates, formed in 1938.

Kim Taehyung’s fan meeting 2023 is scheduled for June 11, 2023. V will be in attendance for this event, and Lucky 80’s fans can expect a K-pop performance by Secret Number.

Registering

Register for Sim Invest BTS V Fan Meeting Event before May 5th. For fans to be able to register, they must download the SimInvest application and make a customer ID. Once the client ID is created, the fans will be able to register from the app. Official Website Here.

V’s solo debut is coming soon

BTS V’s solo debut is also coming soon in 2023. KTH fans can now start counting down. Taetae is expected to release his official debut solo album during the third quarter.

Tae has also made a tease about his Weverse debut. He said that his day and night have changed, as he had to start from the beginning again in order to produce his album.

After dropping a number of snippets from his solo works which went viral on TikTok and Twitter with fans gushing about his songwriting skills and magical vocals, all eyes are now on Taehyung’s most-awaited solo debut as fans are determined to make a new chapter of history for the record-making K-pop singer.

