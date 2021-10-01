Who did Katie Couric secretly fall in love with?

In her memoir “Going There,”Katie Couric shared details about a 1985 affair she had with Neil Simon. Simon was thirty years older than her, and she was only 28 years old. The rising TV star didn’t seem to mind, as she wrote that being “in the presence of such an icon was thrilling,”And that she was willing and able to do what it took “get him to notice”Her look included a white gown and wearing her Max Factor lipstick. Page Six.

“I was completely, utterly, and crazily starstruck,”Couric wrote that Simon was looking at her and that it must have been a successful plan. As they started to get closer, Simon invited Couric into his hotel room where they began passionately kissing. But, the night ended when Couric’s date told her three important words. It’s not what she expected. Simon was about to end their make-out session, when he suddenly remembered he needed to go. “blood pressure medication”Remember Couric.

Couric was not able to make the meeting work as she hoped. However, she admitted that it was a very difficult experience. “strange, being with someone 30 years older… but I was all for new experiences.”