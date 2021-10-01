‘Raven’s Home’ Renewed For Season 5 By Disney Channel, Rondell Sheridan To Return

Disney Channel has more Raven’s HomeIn its future as it renews That’s So RavenSeason 5 spinoff The series, which stars Raven Symoné and Isaac Ryan Brown, is set to resume production in the fall with a new setting and several major changes in front and behind the camera.

Season 5 will be back Rondell Sheridan back into the Raven mix as he reprises his role as Victor Baxter, Raven’s easygoing and loveable dad. Also joining the upcoming season’s cast are Mykal-Michelle Harris(Mixed-ish) as Raven’s young cousin Alice; Felix Avitia(Gamers Guide To Pretty Much Everything) as Neil, Victor’s neighbor and Booker’s high school classmate; and Emmy Liu-Wang (Broadway’s Annie) as Ivy, a young neighbor who babysits Alice.

Raven’s Home sees continues to follow the adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter (Symoné) and her son Booker (Brown), who has inherited his mom’s gift to catch glimpses of the future. Booker and Raven move back to San Francisco in Season 5. Raven is now responsible for raising her child, taking care of her parent and trying to settle back in her hometown. Booker, on the other hand, is “the new kid” at Raven’s old high school and has to keep his visions a secret from a new group of friends.

The storyline’s move to San Francisco has resulted in the departure of several series regulars, Navia Robinson (Nia), Jason Maybaum (Levi), Sky Katz (Tess) and Anneliese van der Pol (Chelsea).

Scott Thomas and Elinoff will rejoin Symoné as executive producers alongside Anthony C. Hill. Thomas and Elinoff developed this project. Raven’s HomeIt was created by That’s So Raven creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman, is a production of It’s a Laugh Productions, Inc., and carries a TV-G parental guideline.

“Ever since the debut of ‘That’s So Raven,’ Raven-Symoné has been an incredibly important part of the Disney Channel family. With ‘Raven’s Home,’ her talent and special brand of humor have continued to resonate with kids and families, and we’re excited to see what lies ahead for Raven in season five,”Ayo, president, Disney Branded Entertainment stated. “This beloved series is in good hands with the experienced team of Raven, Scott Thomas, Jed Elinoff and Anthony C. Hill leading an amazing cast and crew.”