David Chase Signs a Five-Year, First-Look TV & Film Agreement with WarnerMedia

The latest release of The Many Saints of Newark, The SopranosDavid Chase, prequel feature, has signed a 5-year, first-look agreement with WarnerMedia.

The agreement covers TV and film. Chase will develop content for HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures Group and HBO.

It comes as the movie, which stars Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti and James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano, is released today, October 1, in theaters and via HBO Max.

Additionally, The Many Saints of Newark AndThe SopranosThe original HBO series, ‘The Chase Show’, debuted on HBO in 1999. It is widely regarded as one of the most iconic television series. Chase directed the rock n-roll feature. Do not let the opportunity pass you byThe movie was released in 2012. Nicole Lambert is the EVP of Chase Films and producer of The Many Saints of Newark alongside Chase.

Deadline has learned that there are currently no plans to spin off a series. The SopranosChase spoke recently about the possibility that more stories could be set in the area. Sopranosuniverse

Deadline reported earlier this month that he had considered a sequel. The Many Saints of Newark. He stated that this potential story would be set after the film, which was shot in the late 1960s, 1970s, and before the series which began around 1998. “There’s only one way that I would do it, and that was if Terry [Winter] and I could write the script together. That I would do.”

However, he admitted that he’s much more interested in doing other things. He was an author and had developed previously. A Ribbon of DreamsA six-part HBO miniseries called “The Beginnings of Hollywood” that portrayed the story of Hollywood’s beginnings. It featured a college-educated mechanical engineering and a cowboy with violent pasts. They form an unlikely partnership and become pioneers in motion pictures. It was all planned, but HBO wanted him shooting in Ontatio. “there was a problem with money”Chase and the premium cable channel parted ways over it.

“The thing I wrote for HBO was, it would’ve been pretty good. I may go back to that,”Chase added to Deadline

Casey Bloys was the Chief Content Officer of HBO and HBO Max. He told Deadline in 2019 he was open-minded to programming that is set in New Jersey’s mob-tied environment.

“I keep saying ‘never say never,”He stated. “There are no plans, there is no discussions about it, but [Michael Gandolfini] is a really good actor, we had him on The Deuce. There is nothing on the table at the moment but I will stay open.”

The deal covers both TV and film, but Chase has not been shy with his opinions on WarnerMedia’s strategy regarding the latter, particularly the way that it is releasing all of its 2021 features day-and-date on HBO Max.

Chase said that he didn’t think he would have taken the job on The Many Saints of NewarkIf he knew that it would be available on the streaming service day-and-date. “I think it’s awful,”He stated.

He said that he was “extremely angry”About the move.

“If one of those executives was sitting here and I was to start pissing and moaning about it, they’d say, you know, there’s 17 other movies that have the same problem. What could we do? Covid! Well, I know, but those 16 other movies didn’t start out as a television show. They don’t have to shed that television image before you get people to the theater. But we do. And that’s where we’re at. People should go see it in a theater. It was designed to be a movie. It was…it’s beautiful as a movie. I never thought that it would be back on HBO. Never,”He added.

Bloys stated that David Chase was “one of the most gifted storytellers working in the film and television industry”. “HBO has had a long and celebrated creative partnership with David, and this deal affords us a wonderful opportunity to continue this relationship at HBO and HBO Max,”He added.

Toby Emmerich is Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “David has a singular voice and is a gifted writer and filmmaker. His work is pure and authentic, and highly compelling for a broad audience. The critical reception of The Many Saints of Newark speaks to David’s mastery of both film and television. We are thrilled to keep David in the Warner Bros. family.”

David Chase is represented by UTA and Gendler & Kelly.