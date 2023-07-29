Who Could Keanu Reeves Play? What The High Republic Can Tell Us

Of course, it’s practically impossible to talk about Keanu Reeves and “Star Wars” without mentioning Revan. Fans have long hoped the Jedi-turned-Sith-turned-Jedi would appear in Disney’s newly-established canon, and Reeves has always been a popular choice to bring the character to life.

In Star Wars Legends, Revan was the main character of the video game “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.” As a Jedi Knight, he left the Order, becoming a Sith Lord and forming a Sith Empire that stood against the Jedi and the Republic. However, after suffering amnesia, Revan retrained as a Jedi, fighting against the empire he created and eventually destroying the Sith.

There’s only one issue regarding any theories about Revan appearing in “The Acolyte.” His story takes place during the Old Republic, setting it thousands of years before the High Republic and the Disney+ series. However, as it currently stands, the character is entirely non-canon, meaning Lucasfilm could easily switch things up, integrating him into the High Republic era if he were to appear in “The Acolyte.” While that decision would likely upset some, “Star Wars” fans mainly just want to see Revan in live-action, and if Lucasfilm signed Reeves as the actor to do that, it would undoubtedly please countless fans. Of course, this is all speculation, but with “The Acolyte” depicting the rise of the Sith, what better character to include than a Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Revan?