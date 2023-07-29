What is the simple question that you need to ask flight attendants when you wish to sleep on a plane?

Getting some sleep on a plane can be challenging, particularly in economy.

A sleep expert revealed that one simple question can help determine your sleep patterns on a plane.

2 You should always speak with the crew before you sleep on an airplane. Credit: Getty

Only 5% of passengers are able to get a good night's sleep on an airplane

Martin Seeley is the CEO of Sleep Experts and a sleep expert. MattressNextDay, said asking crew when food will be served is the best way to get some sleep without going hungry.

He said: “There’s nothing worse than settling down to sleep to be interrupted by those sitting next to you eating their food and turning on their lights.

Ask the flight attendants what time the meal will be served after the plane takes off.

This way you will not be disturbed while you sleep.

Other top tips included avoiding toilet seats and wearing warm clothes.

Kris Major who is a 24 year veteran flight attendant on short as well as long haul flights went further to say that you shouldn’t eat anything.

CNN Travel: "The seasoned travellers, after takeoff, you go down the cabin and you can see that they're gone – they've covered themselves up and they're asleep.

“Most airlines don’t particularly plan their [food] Service around passengers, acclimatizations and time zone crossings.”

Kris suggested prioritising sleeping rather than eating “dinner at 3am equivalent” and to eat at the airport just before you board.

If you want to sleep in the air, one airline offers a clever solution.

Each person on board Icelandair flights is given a set of three stickers, one red, one yellow, one blue.

The red one means do not disturb while sleeping, yellow means wake up for food and blue means wake up for the duty free trolley.

Don’t be concerned if you are hungry when you awaken. The crew often will save you a meal to allow you a quick bite.