What is the simple question that you need to ask flight attendants when you wish to sleep on a plane?

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Getting some sleep on a plane can be challenging, particularly in economy.

A sleep expert revealed that one simple question can help determine your sleep patterns on a plane.

Before sleeping on a flight, you should speak to crew first

2

You should always speak with the crew before you sleep on an airplane.Credit: Getty

You can also find out more about the A-Team here. A recent study Only 5% of passengers are able to get a good night’s sleep on an airplane

Martin Seeley is the CEO of Sleep Experts and a sleep expert.MattressNextDay, said asking crew when food will be served is the best way to get some sleep without going hungry.

He said: “There’s nothing worse than settling down to sleep to be interrupted by those sitting next to you eating their food and turning on their lights.

Ask the flight attendants what time the meal will be served after the plane takes off.

Woman reveals trick for getting the 'comfiest' sleep on a plane
Travel item that is ‘essential’ to sleep on a plane is even backed by celebs

This way you will not be disturbed while you sleep.

Other top tips included avoiding toilet seats and wearing warm clothes.

Kris Major who is a 24 year veteran flight attendant on short as well as long haul flights went further to say that you shouldn’t eat anything.

Then he saidCNN Travel: “The seasoned travellers, after takeoff, you go down the cabin and you can see that they’re gone – they’ve covered themselves up and they’re asleep.

“Most airlines don’t particularly plan their [food] Service around passengers, acclimatizations and time zone crossings.”

Kris suggested prioritising sleeping rather than eating “dinner at 3am equivalent” and to eat at the airport just before you board.

If you want to sleep in the air, one airline offers a clever solution.

Each person on board Icelandair flights is given a set of three stickers, one red, one yellow, one blue.

The red one means do not disturb while sleeping, yellow means wake up for food and blue means wake up for the duty free trolley.

Don’t be concerned if you are hungry when you awaken. The crew often will save you a meal to allow you a quick bite.

A flight attendant even says you should skip the food altogether

2

Even the flight attendant says that you can skip food entirelyCredit: Getty

Latest News

Previous article
It’s 2023 and games still don’t meet this basic need – things need to change

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder