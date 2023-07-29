Ciri lost her magic. The Witcher Season 3 and her book story

The Witcher Season 3’s final episodes are important for Ciri, as she embarks on her next journey. However, an encounter with Falka left many wondering if Ciri has lost her magic.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Witcher season 3* — Episode 7 of The Witcher season 3 is a crucial one for Ciri as she finds herself in Korath desert where she encounters a unicorn and experiences visions of her ancestors but one meeting in particular has raised questions after Ciri seemingly relinquished her magical powers.

Ciri’s fiery meeting with Falka

Ciri encounters visions of both her deceased mother and grandma, but also Falka – the bloody rebel leader who led a rebellion in the century before The Witcher. confirmed to be one of Ciri’s ancestors Netflix has a series of books that are similar to the Netflix show, though the relationship between them is more vague.

Falka, who is dehydrated herself and Ciri are traveling through the desert together, convinces Ciri to turn to forbidden fire-magic to heal her unicorn.

After the proves successful in healing the wounded creature, Falka then changes tact and begins trying to bring out Ciri’s dark side, attempting to convince her to use her powers to burn down the political system that runs the Continent.

However, after Falka says that even Ciri’s closest friends, including Geralt and Yennefer, will look to betray her in the future, the young princess rejects her destructive proposals.

Ciri’s magic: Does she lose it in The Witcher?

Ciri gives up her magical powers and magic by season 3?

Ciri is terrified when she sees the fates of friends in the final confrontation with Falka. Ciri relinquishes the powers that have been given to her to prevent the images.

The consequences of these actions aren’t immediately clear as Ciri passes out the moment the vision ends and later wakes up to find herself a captive of the bandit group known as the Trappers.

But Ciri’s story in The Witcher books confirms that she completely gives up her magical abilities and no longer has the powers that she and Yennefer had been so intent on honing earlier in season 3.

Ciri’s future depends on the success of Season 4.

Ciri, in addition to seeing her family in episode 7, also meets Little Horse in the Korath Desert, a unicorn that she has named. Little Horse helps Ciri guide the princess across the desolate wasteland.

While the encounter with the unicorn may seem like another dehydration-fueled hallucination, the creature was very much there and more notably, plays a key role in Ciri’s future.

In the book The Lady of the Lake, Ciri encounters Little Horse again, although the unicorn’s real name is Ihuarraquax, when she travels to the world of the Aen Elle elves, a world that is inhabited by the spectral Wild Hunt.

The unicorn helps her escape by teaching Ciri her greatest power, the ability to travel between different spheres, The Witcher’s equivalent of the multiverse.

Ciri’s power is different from the mages or sorceresses on the Continent.

This not only gives Ciri the ability to jump between worlds, but it may also provide the basis for The Witcher’s recasting of Henry Cavill with Liam Hemsworth, depending on how comments from the show’s producer Tomek Baginski are interpreted.

The Witcher 3 season is Streaming is available Volume 2 will be available on Netflix on or after July 27, 2023.

