Who are the elders in “Barry”? Do They Play A Role In Season 4?

Who are the Elders from ‘Barry”? This mysterious group has been in the HBO series in passing for all four seasons.

Bill Hader plays Barry Berkman in this fourth and final episode. A depressed hitman trying to get a job as an actor, Berkman is eventually unable to control his violence or darkness. In Season 4, Barry Berkman is still in prison awaiting his trial.

Barry’s struggles to escape prison are mirrored by the other supporting characters. Sally Reed’s (Sarah Goldberg), attempts to save her reputation through an acting course. Gene Cousineau, (Henry Winkler), tries to gain fame by using his experiences with Barry. And everyone’s favourite Chechen Mafia Leader NoHo Hank, (Anthony Carrigan), continues his criminal activities. Hank will be punished by the entire nation. The Elders In the most recent episode. What are they like?

Source: HBO NoHo Hank is warned by the Elders

NoHo Hank was an outlier in the Chechen Mafia from the beginning. It’s hard to believe that he is a mobster. He seems plucky and polite. While he is inadvertently rising through the ranks to become a leader of gangs, he commits many bombastic mistakes which jeopardize the position of his family among other crime families. In order to achieve this, he is often able to grab the Elders’ attention.

The Elders, as their name suggests, are the most senior and powerful mafia members in Chechnya. Although they rarely show up (only one appearance major via video call during Season 3), the Elders oversee all of Chechens international criminal activity. Hank receives cryptic messages about his inept performance as an international mobster. They even threaten to kill him if Hank doesn’t follow their orders.

Their influence, despite their rare appearances is widely known. NoHo Hank reveres them and their threats, even though he often acts against and lies to his benefit. Hank is not the only one who speaks to Hank. Batir is used instead.

Batir is a character in the movie Barry.

The Elders will send Batir over when a mafia task becomes too large. Hank was supposed to have been replaced in Los Angeles after Season 2 but he partnered up with Hank throughout Season 3, to manage Hank’s new heroin ring. He was last seen in Season 3, Episode 5, “crazytimesh*tshow”. Both the FBI as well as the Bolivians are on their way to Batir’s facility to raid it.

Batir barely escapes their fire and flees to safety. He does not appear for the remainder of the season. He returns to Season 4, Episode 3 with the words “you are charming”. He approaches Hank again, this time on behalf of The Elders. Hank is told to stop his budding business in sand and to kill all the members of a gang that he has teamed up. Otherwise, Chechen forces would arrive and wipe out the group.