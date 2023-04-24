GH Weekly Spoilers – The Millow Wedding Begins, Holly comes in Handy

General Hospital spoilers for April 24-28, 2023, reveal Quartermaine living room wedding fireworks and the search for Victor’s not-so-three-hour tour heating up.

General Hospital Spoilers – What Goes Wrong At Dying Willow Tait’s Wedding?

Kate McMullen (Willow Tait) has been planning her wedding for years, but she is still determined to get married. Michael Corinthos, (Chad Duell), when she dies. Since she believes her death could be imminent, it’s time to gather their closest family and friends — minus Willow’s mother because Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) pettiness has worn off on Willow — and get married in the Q living room.

The spoilers claim that the ceremony is going to be nice, but Michael Corinthos and Sonny Corinthos are both worried when they see Pikeman’s arms shipment. After the ceremony is over, you’ll find some pleasant surprises waiting at your door. Maybe Tracy Quartermaine, Jane Elliot’s missing Q, will arrive and create chaos. Maybe even people are arrested for insider dealing. Literally anything could happen in Monica’s House.

GH Spoilers – Robert Scorpio’s Stunned To See Holly Webber

Robert Scorpio’s (Tristan Rogers), while trying to intensify his strange romance with Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy), is in for a big surprise when Holly Sutton, (Emma Samms), returns much earlier than he expected. She even saved her son Ethan Lovett. What a wonderful thing! Too bad she doesn’t like seeing Diane with her man.

It’s a good thing that Holly has some good info on Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) whereabouts thanks to Ethan’s knowledge. She might hold the key to finding The Haunted Star, as well as Victor’s hostages, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez), and Aunt Liesl (Kathleen Gati).

Victor learns that his small adventure has brought him more guests than he had ever expected.

General Hospital Spoilers – Other Port Charles Happenings

Valentin Cassadine, played by James Patrick Stuart, is back to PC action. He tries to reinsert himself in ELQ while Ned Quartermaine attempts to throw him out. Dante Falconeri’s job is to be a peacemaker.

Molly Lansing Davis, played by Haley Pullos, is distraught to discover that she might have endometriosis. But will she hide her diagnosis from those she loves, as is the PC thing to be doing these days? Watch General Hospital on weekdays and see what happens.