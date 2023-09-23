White movie release date, plot, trailer, and cast explored

Everything to know about Spy x Family Code: White anime movie including release date, plot, staff, and voice cast for the film.

The Forger family may be preparing for their highly anticipated return in Spy x Family season 2 but Anya, Loid, Yor, and Bond are also aiming to take on the big screen in Spy x Family Code: White. Here is everything that fans need to know about the new anime movie, including the release date, production staff, trailer, and synopsis.

The Spy x Family Code: White anime movie is scheduled to release in Japanese theatres on December 22, 2023.

This means that, barring any last-minute delays, the movie will open just one week after season 2 of the main anime series concludes in Japan.

Unfortunately, an international release date has not yet been revealed and fans outside Japan will likely have to wait several months for the film to premiere overseas.

For example, Toho’s four biggest anime movies from the past few years (Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends) have each experienced a delay of between three and six months between the domestic and international release:

In all likelihood, fans will have to wait until February – April 2024 for Spy x Family Code: White in theatres outside of Japan.

The good news is that the anime film will likely be made available to stream digitally soon after the Japanese theatrical run comes to an end, with Crunchyroll arguably being the most likely destination for Anya’s big screen ‘Ooting’.

What is the plot Spy x Family Code: White?

The Spy x Family Code: White anime movie will be an original story from Tatsuya Endo, starting with Loid receiving “an order to change his assignment for the ongoing Operation Strix. However, the new man chosen for the job is incompetent.”

“Meanwhile, a cooking competition is being held at Eden Academy, with the winner rumored to be awarded a Stella Star. In order to show even the slightest progress in Operation Strix and to negotiate with WISE to continue the mission and ultimately protect world peace, Loid suggests to Anya that she make the “Melemele,” a traditional pastry from the Frigis region and a favorite of the principal, who is also the head of the judging panel.”

The Forger’s decide to take a well-deserved trip to Frigis in order to find out how to prepare the perfect ‘Melemele’, but things start to get frosty between Loid and Yor when our silent assassin spots Loid talking with a mysterious woman just before they leave.

“During the trip, Anya discovers a suspicious trunk case on the train. Inside, for some reason, there are chocolates. While wondering, the owner of the trunk case returns, and in her surprise, Anya accidentally swallows the chocolate. However, the chocolate hides a serious secret that could threaten world peace! And just like that, a series of happenings occur on the journey! The fate of the world has once again been entrusted to this temporary family.”

Spy x Family Code: White production staff and voice cast

Spy x Family Code: White is a co-production between CloverWorks (Darling in the Franxx, The Promised Neverland, My Dress-Up Darling) and Wit Studio (Attack on Titan seasons 1-3, Vinland Saga season 1, Ranking of Kings).

Directing the new movie will be Takashi Katagiri (Great Pretender, Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song), with screenplay by Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass, Devilman: Crybaby) and don’t worry manga fans, original author Tatsuya Endo is working as a supervisor for the film.

The main cast of the Spy x Family anime will reprise their roles for the Code: White movie:

There will also be several new characters introduced in the film called Snyder and Type F, expected to be the primary antagonists of the movie, to be played by Ginga Banjo and Shunsuke Takeuchi. There are also two characters called Dmitri and Luka, but no information on either character or voice artist has been revealed.

Spy x Family season 2 premieres around the world on October 7, 2023.

