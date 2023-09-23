Amazon Music Live – Ed Sheeran performs ‘never heard before’ songs from his new album at LA concert

Ed Sheeran was among the singers featured in Amazon Music Live’s second season’s premiere and his magical live concert has fans excited for his new 2023 album Autumn Variations set to release soon.

The English singer and songwriter is one of the most popular musicians in the world. Over the past two decades of his career, Ed Sheeran has become a household name across the globe. His songs like Shape Of You, Thinking Out Loud, Perfect, and more have been much loved by his fans. Hence, when the 32-year-old singer appeared as a guest on Amazon Music Live’s season 2 premiere, many viewers were pleasantly surprised. Ed not only delivered a power-packed performance but also played some new songs from his upcoming 2023 album.

Ed Sheeran’s Amazon Music Live performance

The season 2 premiere of Amazon Music Live was hosted by 2 Chainz. The episode featured some of the world’s biggest music artists such as Ed Sheeran, Feid, Lil Durk, and more. For the unversed, the show is a weekly concert series that airs live. It features both renowned and emerging musicians.

Ed performed new songs from his upcoming album Autumn Variations. He performed the songs entitled Magical, Blue, and Plastic Bag in front of a live audience who all swayed to his new beats.

The singer also had an onstage conversation with the host 2 Chainz.

Autumn Variations will be Ed’s seventh studio album. It will also be his second album release of the year after ‘-‘ (Subtract) came out in May 2023.

The upcoming album’s tracklist has been revealed. Below is a list of songs set to be featured in the new record.

Fans react to Ed’s Amazon Music appearance

Many fans sang praises of the singer’s performance at Amazon Music Live.

Others began hyping up his upcoming album sharing how excited they are for it.

“Watching @edsheeran on @amazonmusic live and he’s AMAZING as usual! I’m so excited he performed songs from #AutumnVariations! I NEED THAT ALBUM ASAP! “Magical” gave me all the feels!” one fan expressed.

“Just watched @edsheeran premiere “Plastic Bag” off of his new album #AutumnVariations on @amazonmusic live and just WOW. Everyone brace yourselves. it’s gonna be INCREDIBLE,” a second fan expressed.