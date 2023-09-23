People are freaking out over a ‘Glory to Urine’ billboard in New York City

On September 22, people on social media came across a video showing a billboard with a ‘Glory to Urine’ message, but everything is not as it seems.

Social media has made it possible for videos and images to go viral in a split second. While it may sound interesting, it has also led to several fake news being swept in. Something similar happened on September 22 when people started coming across a video of a New York City billboard with a message that read ‘Glory to Urine.’

A look at the viral ‘Glory to Urine’ video

The video started circulating on social media platforms such as Twitter and TikTok. While the original source is unknown, the clip managed to catch the attention of everyone and went viral in a split second.

Given that the words were written on top of the Ukrainian flag, some thought that the name of the country was misspelled and the original text was supposed to be a welcome message for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who was visiting the White House to have a meeting with President Joe Biden.

In reality, it was a fake video all along.

Fake AI-generated video was shared online

NBC News investigations senior reporter Ben Collins visited the same location that makes an appearance in the video and noted how the background and buildings were completely different than the one seen in the viral video.

Meanwhile, another user, Markian Kuzmowycz, showed side-by-side images of the original billboard and the one from the video to prove that the ‘Glory to Urine’ billboard was fake.

To add to this, the video that was being shared also had a Fox News Digital logo. The channel has already denied uploading the video.

How to report fake posts on social media

Social media has become one of the important sources of information for people but it has also resulted in fake news. If you happen to come across any misinformation, we urge you to report it immediately by following any of the steps mentioned below:

If you wish to do it on Twitter, follow the steps below:

Navigate to the Tweet you’d like to report. Tap the icon located at the top of the Tweet. Select Report Tweet.

To report on Facebook, do the following:

Go to the post you want to report. Tap in the top right of the post. Tap Find Support or Report Post. To give feedback, tap the option that best describes how this post goes against Community Standards. Tap Next. Click submit

To report on Instagram, follow these steps:

Click on the three dots on the top right of the post Select Report

To report on TikTok, follow the steps below: