White Lotus Season 2 Theory Suggests Wild Twist And Bad News For Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya

Warning! Warning! The White Lotus Episode 2 of Season 2. “That’s Amore.” Take your own risks!

It was at this point that I thought it would be a good idea to ask if The White Lotus Season 2’s cast I would be more interested in your work than you. Another adventure awaits Season 1’s cast . I’m no longer questioning that after the latest episode, and am all-in on trying to Find out what those dead bodies are. The flash-forward. Now, a new theory has me super invested in what’s going on with Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid and Tom Hollander’s Quentin. This theory could spell doom for Tanya, if it works out.

TikTok User Lisa.Clift She jumped at the chance to share her ideas about The White Lotus, and man, it’s a doozy. The gist is that she’s suggesting that Quentin isn’t the friendly rich gay man Tanya just happened to meet while on vacation. This theory implies that Quentin, Jack and other members of his group were intentionally hired to kill Tanya. Here’s the kicker: the person responsible for this plot is Tanya’s husband Greg, and after hearing the evidence supporting it, I think it might be legit.

The video points out that in Episode 2, Tanya said it was Greg’s idea that they take a vacation to Sicily after he told her he had to go back home. Greg mentioned during that conversation that because of their pre-nuptial agreement, he couldn’t stay in Sicily and needed to return home to keep his job just in case they don’t work out. Tanya later heard Greg have a private conversation. This almost made it sound like he was secretly having an affair in America.

This theory suggests that Greg was actually talking to Quentin, and they’re in cahoots in a plot to kill Tanya so that Greg can inherit her fortune, though I’d question how that’s possible with the pre-nuptial agreement unless Tanya destroyed it like she offered to before he left. The theory also claims that Greg is the “American cowboy” Quentin explained to Tanya that he had fallen in love with this cowboy while he was living in America. However, it did not work out as the cowboy was heterosexual. Quentin then added he’d still do anything for that cowboy to this day, which feels like a huge sign in my eyes that this theory might be true.

Greg could have arranged for Quentin’s murder of Tanya. This would explain why Greg became so angry that Tanya’s assistant Portia went on vacation without her knowing. Portia would be a burden to Tanya and would mean Quentin might have to make arrangements for Portia’s disappearance.

Perhaps that’s why Jack is involved, as the latest episode made it seem like he wasn’t actually Quentin’s nephew. I mean, if he was, that explicit sex scene between them makes this situation super twisted, though it wouldn’t be the The first HBO program to spotlight incest .

If this theory is true, it’s possible Jack was a last-minute addition to the plan to occupy Portia once Greg saw she was present as well. We’ll just have to wait and see, and hope that Tanya isn’t one of those dead corpses in the water! I think this theory will make it easier to wait for the next episode. HBO Max Subscription Pretty unbearable.