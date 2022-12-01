Your Daily Horoscope: December 1, 20,22

M. Davis McAfee writes Madame Miranda posts. They are based on M. Davis McAfee’s explanations for each star sign and on positionings of celestial bodies as mapped by Theplanetstoday.com. Although we value the ability to self-reflect through astrology, our horoscopes serve entertainment purposes.

The Sun and the first quarter Moon will fly in an intense square at the 3rd House of Communications, and 6th House of Health on Thursday, December 1. This time will bring tension to our emotions and ego. However, an auspicious conjunction between Chiron retrograde (Venus-Mercury) suggests that the tension will only last a few hours and will lead to positive transformation.

This is what your sign could look like today.

You can’t ignore your mind and body’s needs forever, Aries. Eventually, they’ll find a way to take over. Before your subconscious forces you to act, listen to it. You’ll be grateful you did.

The fact that you’re encountering the same problem you’ve seen in the past doesn’t make you a failure. These cyclical situations are a part of everyday life. Your valuable hindsight is all you should be focusing on.

It can be very disheartening to reflect on the past. However, it offers valuable insights into ways you might prevent this from happening again. It will at least help you. Others To avoid falling into the same trap. Either way, that’s certainly a win, Gemini.

If you were to take the time to express your feelings and needs, how many problems could disappear? You can’t expect everyone to understand your thoughts, Cancer. This passive approach does not work.

No one is immune to the chaotic nature of fate and feelings, Leo—not even Please enter your email address. Instead of digging your heels in against these unstoppable forces, why don’t you try letting them pass naturally? You’ll save yourself quite the headache.

Don’t forget that when you were deep in the thick of it, it was hard for you You must also see the forest through the trees. This is something you should keep in mind when approaching your loved ones for advice.

There’s a notable difference between using your past experiences to navigate your current reality more thoughtfully and simply projecting those experiences onto your perspective. While you aren’t doomed to repeat your old mistakes, you just might if you don’t let them go.

Catering to our needs doesn’t always put us on the fast track to success. But success isn’t always what we need. Be aware of the values that your subconscious wants you to support. There’s a reason it’s leading you this way.

What’s the point of making it to the top if no one is there to celebrate with you? The bridges you’re burning now might seem expendable. But once you need them, you’ll wish you would have been more diplomatic.

There are many ways to feel unsafe. Your home shouldn’t be one of them. You should take the time to create a home that you love and feels safe.

Life isn’t all about cultivating an impressive reputation, Aquarius. The stars urge you to pay closer attention to the pragmatic—and indeed, sometimes boring—aspects of personal wellness that you’ve been ignoring. You can’t have one without the other.

Trying to communicate when you’re clearly not in the headspace to do so won’t get you anywhere, Pisces—except maybe deeper into the muck and mire. There’s no shame in excusing yourself until you’re ready to proceed.

