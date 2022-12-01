Stevie Nicks sends her a heartfelt note to her ‘Sister.

Christine McVie, legendary “Fleetwood Mac” Singer, keyboardist, and songwriter has quietly passed away peacefully at the age of 79. She is surrounded her family.

“Fleetwood Mac” Stevie Nicks was her closest friend over 50 years and she pays tribute by sending a photograph and handwritten note.

“Fleetwood Mac” Fans were shocked to hear that the keyboardist of the band had died on November 30th, 2022. Stevie Nicks shared this sad news on Instagram. McVie, who was 79 when she passed away, had been a member of the Stevie Nicks band.

Fans around the world began to pay tributes to the gifted musician as the post became popular. Its caption was identical to the one posted by Nicks on Nicks’s Instagram. McVie’s passing shocked many and caused sadness.

Nicks stated that McVie’s family was the one informing the public about the news. Nicks said that Nicks’ bandmate died peacefully in hospital the morning after a short illness.

Nicks requested that McVie’s family be kept private during the difficult and sad time. McVie then asked that McVie’s memories be kept alive by fans.

Fans flocked to comment sections to express their grief at the loss of a beloved member of the band. Many said she would be missed.

Nicks shared her thoughts on her bandmate and her character during her life. She said that she was her sister and provided protection. Nicks :

“Remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who is loved universally.”

“Most Beautiful Words,” Nicks Wrote For Her “Best Friend In The Whole World”

Nicks uploaded another image of a handwritten letter after announcing the death of her friend on behalf of her loved ones. Nicks had written the note, and it was addressed to McVie. Her first line was “Hey, McVie!” It is possible to say You can find her here “best friend in the whole world” She had died.

Christine McVie (Fleetwood Mac) and Stevie Nicks pose for portrait in Los Angeles circa 1987 | Source: Getty Images

McVie mentioned to Nicks that they had been best friends since day one of 1975. But she didn’t realize her friend was sick until the night McVie passed away. Although she admitted that she was excited to travel to London with McVie, she was advised to hold off.

The singer then confessed that she had written the song. “Songbird,” It was on her mind ever since her best friend became ill.

Although she wasn’t able to sing it live, she said she kept singing the lyrics to herself. Nicks said she had known she’d need the lyrics some day. It was all she could do to help her friend, and sing the song.

Christine McVie (L), and Stevie Nicks, of Fleetwood Mac’s music group Fleetwood Mac, attend MusiCares Persona of the Year at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on January 26, 2018. Source: Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

Then she posted another image in the same posting, and in it she wrote rhymes that expressed her feelings about her friend’s passing. These words perfectly reflected her deepest emotions. :

“Everywhere, you’ve been with me all along.”

She was then Telled She is her friend “I’ll see you on the other side, my love,” McVie to not forget about her. Many beautiful messages were sent to McVie, with one being: : “The most beautiful words, as always.”

McVie was also a memorial to Nicks, which Nicks posted as a tribute. Special They all said that McVie was a part of their band, and they will miss her deeply. McVie was a dear friend and they were devastated by her death.

Margo Price posted a comment on the post saying that she is sorry for the loss of the band’s musical sister. Then she said that she was an amazing writer, musician and singer. Then, she said that she was sending them love.

McVie was also condolenced by many other people. They spoke of McVie as a great musician and the role she played in their lives.