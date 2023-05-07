White House Plumbers 2 Episode Release Time, Date and Caption

What date and time will White House Plumbers episode 2 ‘Please Destroy This, Huh?’ release around the world on HBO?

Watergate is one of the biggest scandals in American politics, but did you know that it was hilariously mismanaged as a crime?

Starring Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson, HBO’s latest drama series White House Plumbers has taken the world by storm after its impressive debut last week.

Now, fans are looking ahead to the second chapter of this exploration into the White House’s most-ridiculous crime, but what date and time will White House Plumbers episode 2 release worldwide on HBO Max, and what is ‘Please Destroy This, Huh?’ about?

White House Plumbers Episode 2 will be released on May 8 via HBO.

Internationally, the second episode of the limited-series will be released at:

The title for the second episode of HBO's White House Plumbers is 'Please Destroy This, Huh?' with the following preview caption:

“While Hunt and Dorothy entertain Liddy and his wife Fran at their exclusive country club, their kids Lisa and Saint John paint a less-than-perfect portrait of the family. Later, on the outs with Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell, Hunt and Liddy get a chance to redeem themselves when a leaked memo from Dita Beard puts Mitchell and the administration in legal jeopardy.”

How many episodes is season 1 made up of?

The first season of White House Plumbers will only have five episodes. If there are no last minute changes to the schedule, it will end on May 29, 2019.

Justin Theroux speaks with Entertainment Weekly about how the Watergate story is so absurd that it is ready for ridicule.

“Well, the story is hilarious. It’s funny to see the actual facts. It’s one of those weird things where you think, ‘We’ve seen the Watergate story from the angle of two dogged journalists following the money, but we have never seen the actual crime.’”

Co-star Woody Harrelson added, “Yeah, all the silly things that brought down a president and you’re like, “Is this really possible?” Yeah, that’s how it happened.”

As incredible as the Watergate scandal is, “That’s what happened,” stated Theroux, adding how “Just the fact that it took them four times to even get in the front door is hilarious.

“Maybe the plan should have been called off on the second time, or maybe the third time — Or maybe the first time, since it was a betrayal of national trust. I mean, Nixon won in a landslide, so they could have just sat home and made a chicken.”

