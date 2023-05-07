Get Tickets for the 50 Cent World Tour in 2023

50 Cent has announced a world tour in 2023, and if you can’t wait to watch him perform his greatest hits live, here are all the details regarding the concert tickets and presale.

To celebrate his 20th birthday, the American rapper will be visiting fans in different countries to meet them and share his new album.

The Final Lap global tour will start on July 21, at Maverick Center Salt Lake City. It concludes November 12, at Resorts World Arena Birmingham in England.

Tickets for 50 Cent’s 2023 World Tour

The sale of general tickets for 50 Cent‘s 2023 World Tour will take place on May 12 starting at 10 AM, until the supplies last. Tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats and other verified platforms.

The concert marks 20 years of Get Rich or Die Tryin, the rapper’s debut album.

The set list reportedly consists of the rapper’s biggest hits since the launch of his career and he will be joined by Busta Rhymes and Jeremih while touring North America.

We expect to announce more guests as the tour nears.

North America and Europe leg presale details

Pre-sale tickets will be released on various dates for North American and European legs.

Fans interested in the North American leg can register for the presale on Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale, starting Sunday, May 7 at 11:59 PM ET.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase on the European leg on May 10 at 10:00 am ET.

Final Lap tour itinerary