Which Moff Gideon was taken in The Mandalorian series 3?

The Mandalorian’s season 3, Episode 5, confirmed that MoffGideon had escaped capture by the New Republic, but it is not clear who took him from the spaceship.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 5*

When Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon was captured at the end of The Mandalorian season 2, there was a lingering feeling that we hadn’t seen the last of the mustache-twirling villain.

Season 3 Star Wars Series began with rumors that Gideon hadn’t made it to the New Republic Trial. Episode 5 confirmed those rumors.

Rumors of Moff Gideon’s escape prove true

Many characters doubted whether Moff Gidon would face justice in the New Republic’s hands during the Mandalorian season 3 opening episodes.

Episode 3 provided the most direct hint that Gideon is still at large. Rumours circulated among former Imperials of the Amnesty Program including the G68 that suggested that he had escaped capture by the New Republic while on his way to the war tribunal.

In episode 5, those rumors proved true as Carson Teva, a New Republic ranger discovered the remains of Moff Gidon’s prison shuttle.

It was attacked by pirates and the crew were all killed. MoffGideon, however, could not be found aboard.

What happened to Moff Gideon when he was in The Mandalorian

Moff Gideon was taken by one of the Mandalorians.

Carson Teva investigates the ship and discovers that a piece of beskar-steel is embedded within the wall. This metal was used in Mandalorian armor.

The episode doesn’t explicitly reveal who was involved but Reports from prolific Star Wars leaker, MakingStarWars.net, suggest that Moff Gideon’s rescuer could be the Mandalorian known as Fenn Rau, who fans may know from Star Wars Rebels.

According to the report, Fenn Rau’s Rebels voice actor, Kevin McKidd – who is also a veteran of Grey’s Anatomy, HBO’s Rome series and the Call Of Duty games, was apparently spotted on set during filming, adding fuel to the already-raging rumor fire.

Fenn Rau is who?

Fenn Rau was a Mandalorian belonging to the Protectors. They settled on Concord Dawn, the Mandalore sector’s homeworld.

The Galactic Civil War was a time when the Empire and the Protectors teamed up to defend vital shipping lanes through Mandalorian Space.

While he was initially allied to the Empire, Fenn Rau reluctantly agreed to fight alongside the rebels after he witnessed Sabine Wren’s dedication to her friends and when many of his clan were killed by his rival and the Imperial-installed ruler of Mandalore, Gar Saxon.

Fenn Rau’s last appearance on Rebels saw him pledge his allegiance to Bo-Katan Kryze after she was presented with the Darksaber by Sabine.

However, as we’ve come to learn in The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan lost the weapon and much of her following as she did not win the Darksaber in combat.

The Darksaber, by The Mandalorian’s first season, was already in Moff Gideon’s hands.

Mandalorians have a tendency to follow strength and so if Moff Gideon had overpowered Bo-Katan to take the Darksaber from her, perhaps, Fenn Rau, who respected the ‘old ways’ of Mandalore, decided to link up with the Empire once again.

Season 3: The Mandalorian You can stream it now After releasing Wednesday March 1st 2023, Disney+ will be available on Disney+

Another story: Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938 has a new release date for season 2.