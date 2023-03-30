Are there any Peso Pluma presales? Get tickets for artist’s first US tour in 2023

Peso Pluma has announced his first-ever North American tour and we find out if there’s a presale for the tour dates and how to get tickets.

Rising Mexican artist will be embarking on his first North America tour this summer.

Peso will open the tour with Live Nation in Ontario. Next, he’ll make stops at Atlanta, El Paso and Brooklyn before wrapping up in Anaheim.

Here’s all the information you need about the tour, including tickets, tour dates, cities and stadium venues.

Is there a Peso Pluma presale Where can I get tickets?

There won’t be a presale for Peso’s North American tour, as per information from Live Nation and Ticketmaster at the time of writing this.

On Thursday, March 30th at 10 AM MDT. The official platinum sale is live on Thursday from 10 AM MDT to 10 PM MDT.

VIP Packages include VIP tickets with merchandise, premium tickets, and VIP passes. On Thursday, the sale will begin at 10 AM MDT

Find out more about the tour, and buy your tickets online Live Nation’s website.

On April 8, the tour will begin at the Toyota Center, Ontario, CA. It will conclude at the Theater at the Honda Center, Anaheim, CA on October 6. The complete dates, cities and stadium locations are listed below.

April 8 – Ontario, CA, Toyota Arena

July 7 – Bakersfield, CA, Mechanics Bank Arena

July 8 – Palm Springs, CA, Acrisure Arena

July 14 – Rio Rancho, NM, Rio Rancho Events Center

July 15 – Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

July 20 – Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theatre

July 21 – Las Vegas, NV, MGM Garden Arena

July 22 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theater

July 28 – Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

July 29 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

August 4 – El Paso, TX, El Paso County Coliseum

August 5 – Denver, CO, Bellco Theatre

August 19 – Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre

August 26 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

September 8 – Hidalgo, TX, Payne Arena

September 9 – San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre

September 15 – Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre

September 16 – Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre at Old National Center

September 22 – Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 23 – Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 29 – San Jose, CA, SAP Center

September 30 – San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 6 – Anaheim, CA, Theatre at Honda Center

More about Peso Pluma

Billboard named Peso Pluma as a Latin Artist in the Rise. He had nine songs on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.

His career has seen him work with Gabito Ballesteros and Natanael, as well as Luis R. Conriquez and others like Ovy on the Drums, Nicki Nicole, and many other musicians like Nicki Nic.

Over 19 million Spotify listeners, more than 193 million YouTube views and over 3.3 million Instagram followers have been accumulated by the singer.

