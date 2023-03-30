Are there any Peso Pluma presales? Get tickets for artist’s first US tour in 2023

Peso Pluma has announced his first-ever North American tour and we find out if there’s a presale for the tour dates and how to get tickets.
Rising Mexican artist will be embarking on his first North America tour this summer.
Peso will open the tour with Live Nation in Ontario. Next, he’ll make stops at Atlanta, El Paso and Brooklyn before wrapping up in Anaheim.
Here’s all the information you need about the tour, including tickets, tour dates, cities and stadium venues.
Is there a Peso Pluma presale Where can I get tickets?
There won’t be a presale for Peso’s North American tour, as per information from Live Nation and Ticketmaster at the time of writing this.
On Thursday, March 30th at 10 AM MDT. The official platinum sale is live on Thursday from 10 AM MDT to 10 PM MDT.
VIP Packages include VIP tickets with merchandise, premium tickets, and VIP passes. On Thursday, the sale will begin at 10 AM MDT
Find out more about the tour, and buy your tickets online Live Nation’s website.
Dates and Cities for Tours
On April 8, the tour will begin at the Toyota Center, Ontario, CA. It will conclude at the Theater at the Honda Center, Anaheim, CA on October 6. The complete dates, cities and stadium locations are listed below.
- April 8 – Ontario, CA, Toyota Arena
- July 7 – Bakersfield, CA, Mechanics Bank Arena
- July 8 – Palm Springs, CA, Acrisure Arena
- July 14 – Rio Rancho, NM, Rio Rancho Events Center
- July 15 – Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena
- July 20 – Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theatre
- July 21 – Las Vegas, NV, MGM Garden Arena
- July 22 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theater
- July 28 – Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy
- July 29 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
- August 4 – El Paso, TX, El Paso County Coliseum
- August 5 – Denver, CO, Bellco Theatre
- August 19 – Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre
- August 26 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre
- September 8 – Hidalgo, TX, Payne Arena
- September 9 – San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre
- September 15 – Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre
- September 16 – Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre at Old National Center
- September 22 – Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- September 23 – Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- September 29 – San Jose, CA, SAP Center
- September 30 – San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- October 6 – Anaheim, CA, Theatre at Honda Center
More about Peso Pluma
Billboard named Peso Pluma as a Latin Artist in the Rise. He had nine songs on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.
His career has seen him work with Gabito Ballesteros and Natanael, as well as Luis R. Conriquez and others like Ovy on the Drums, Nicki Nicole, and many other musicians like Nicki Nic.
Over 19 million Spotify listeners, more than 193 million YouTube views and over 3.3 million Instagram followers have been accumulated by the singer.
Also, Mamamoo tickets presale for the 2023 US tour are now open