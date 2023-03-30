This Rebels Cameo Is Making Fans Lose Their Minds

Even though his appearance was brief, Star Wars Rebels’ fans were still astonished when Zeb made his way up to Teva and called duty. Another animated Star Wars “Star Wars” cartoon character has made his live-action debut after Ahsoka, Boba Fett, and Cad Bane (Corey Burton/Dorian Kingi). It is no surprise that the r/StarWars The subreddit lit up in Boonta Eve-style, as fans tried to make sense of what was happening. Some people took some time to get their heads around the information. u/njrebecca “I needed to take a moment to think, the voice in my head was so familiar.” Other keen-eared fans knew who it was. u/ColdSteel “I would recognize Steve Blum’s gruff drawl wherever!” It was great to see the Ghost crew’s last act after Rebels!

Fans speculate if Zeb is going to be back in Mando’s continuing adventure or another new series. Redditor u/tquad24 He was confident and willing to bet that he would: “We will absolutely get a complete Rebels reunion series in Ahsoka and I couldn’t be happier.” We will soon find out, with the Star Wars Celebration right around the corner and the way things are moving.