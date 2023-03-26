Which episodes are in Succession season four? Timeline confirmed

The fourth season of Succession will be available on our screens in 2023. But how many episodes total will this new series have?

Understandably, fans have been eagerly awaiting the show’s return but what do we know about season 4 – from its release date and plot to how many episodes it will feature?

Succession is finally returning to HBO USA and HBO Max after an excruciating 15-month delay. It will return internationally on March 26, 2023.

After the conclusion of season 3, Waystar Royco’s long-awaited sale to Lukas Matsson, tech visionary and media conglomerate, is getting closer.

The possibility of the historic sale creates tension within the Roys as they try to deal with existential anxiety about a uncertain future.

The Roys are faced with a formidable power struggle, as they consider a future in which their political and cultural power will be severely restricted.

Which episodes make up Succession season four?

Season 4 will include 10 episodes.

Veteran fans will not be surprised at the number of episodes. Seasons 1 and 2, which had 10 chapters, had 10, while seasons 3 had only nine because of Covid-related production problems.

After the March 26 premiere of season 4, Succession will air new episodes weekly on Sundays, until the May 28 finale.

Here is the complete release schedule of Succession Season 4:

Episode 1 – The Munsters | March 26

Episode 2 – Rehearsal | April 2

Episode 3 – Connor’s Wedding | April 9

Episode 4 | April 16

Episode 5 | April 23

Episode 6 | April 30

Episode 7 | May 7

Episode 8 | May 14

Episode 9 | May 21

Episode 10 | May 28

What about a fifth season?

The Season 5 finale will be without Succession.

That’s because season 4 has been confirmed as the show’s final installment.

Originally, the show’s executive producer Georgia Pritchett said that Succession would not go beyond five seasons.

However, in the run-up to season 4, it was announced by showrunner Jesse Armstrong that it would be serving as Succession’s final chapter after all.

Armstrong spoke to The New Yorker Detailed explanation the decision to conclude the show with its fourth season: “The decision to end solidified through the writing and even when we started filming: I said to the cast, ‘I’m not a hundred percent sure, but I think this is it.’”

Weekly airing of Season 4 on Succession HBO And HBO Max In the USA after its premiering March 26, 2023.

