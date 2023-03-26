Stays celebrate Stray Kids’ 5th anniversary date with members’ warm wishes

Stray Kids’ 5th anniversary is here as Stays worldwide celebrate the day along with members’ wishes.

From snagging a major number of rookie awards to topping multiple albums in Billboard 200, Stray Kids have been a force to be reckoned with ever since their K-pop debut. The group’s incredible success story has inspired their millions of music fans as the Miroh crooners seem to be an ever-rising graph of reaching new heights.

Stays are celebrating the Stray Kids’ anniversary date on March 25, 2023 as the group marks its fifth year of debut. The eight-member K-pop group consisting of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. debuted with the EP, I Am Not.

From their debut extended play charting at number 4 in the Gaon (Circle) Albums Chart to eventually winning the grand prize (Daesang) within five years of their debut, Stray Kids fans are penning down the group’s one-of-a-kind success story on Twitter.

A fan wrote, “Happy fifth anniversary Stray Kids! Words cannot express how grateful I am to you and how much light you have brought into my life. You make me so happy and inspire me every day!”

A second fan posted:

Fans also put together edits of the group’s journey from debut to now. Here’s one:

Stray Kids members write heartwarming anniversary messages

Stray Kids members have wished their millions of fans through touching messages. The leader of the group, Bang Chan wrote, “I really, really thank you for being with us until now, and even after 5 years, 10 years, 50 years, 100 years, we’ll also stay by your side forever!.”

Hyunjin added, “it feels like it was only yesterday when I was writing my 4th-year anniversary message! I think Stays and SKZ have such a happy fate. We will have more concerts and more chances to meet, so I hope you continue to STAY.

Check out all messages of Stray Kids members:

Stray Kids fans have a separate Stay anniversary coming soon

Just like the group’s anniversary, Stray Kids’ fans aka Stays have a separate anniversary date when the fandom name was created. Stays all over the world celebrate their anniversary on August 1 through charity projects, billboards, and other means.

