I’m a redhead – my self-tanner problem is a ‘lifelong struggle’ but people say I’m the ‘hottest circus peanut’ they know

REDHEAD has revealed her struggle for self-tanner over the years in a well-known video.

She displayed her uneven tan, which still earned her people’s affection for being the “hottest circus peanut.”

2 Justice, a redhead, shared her “lifelong struggle” with self-tanner through a TikTok video Credit: TIKTOK/@justicebmitchell

Justice Mitchell (@justicebmitchell() enjoys creating content and sharing her experiences as a wife, mother, and young mom online.

Her videos are very real, and she shares many moments of her daily life.

TikTok videoRedhead, was open about how difficult it was to apply self-tanner on her naturally pale skin.

It was captioned “The lifelong battle” by her to express how she felt.

Justice, who was visible all the way from his chest to the camera when the video began, sat down in front of it.

In bright pink letters, the subtitle said: “POV – You are a pale ginger looking for a tan just like the other girls.”

The woman stood and revealed that she was wearing a white button down shirt, a black T-shirt under it, and denim shorts to show off her dark brown legs.

The “citrus peanut-orange” legs she called them were more striking than her elegant look.

The redhead performed a bizarre dance at the end of the video to add humor.

Justice was often referred to by many people for her issues with self-tan, while others believed her beauty overtook her.

One viewer commented, “I tried self-tanner last summer and it looked like dirt.”

One said it best: “Never felt more,” the other chimed in.

You’re the best citrus peanut that I know! a fan praised.

“I love it. Someone shared that they think it makes them look very hot.