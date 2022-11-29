Miami nightclubs claim crypto-nerds were paid by bathtubs filled full of champagne

Miami nightclubs revealed that former cryptocurrency entrepreneurs used to spend a lot on champagne-filled bathtubs.

As cryptocurrency exchange companies such as FTX file Chapter 11 bankruptcy, their value decreases and they are no longer able to pay digital currency, this has caused owners to reminisce back on when younger entrepreneurs frequented the locations and led luxurious lives.

A report by Financial TimesAndrea Vimercati from Moxy Hotel Group was the food and drink director. He told the outlet the entrepreneurs were making purchases. “12 or 24 bottles” The most expensive champagne “showered themselves” It.

“They were booking tables for $50,000, and it was like, ‘Who the hell are these people?’” He said.

According to the director, most young men in that area had been a part of the gang. “kind of nerdy style” and that it wasn’t evident that they “had a lot of money.”

Gino LOPINTO, an operating partner of E11even nightclub in Miami, also spoke to The Financial Times. They said that crypto businessmen entered E11even club in June 2021 as a celebration for what they called a successful sale.

When they were celebrating, he mentioned that 50 Cent was performing, and the couple had bubbly on display.

The cost was more than $1m and the company paid for it. “paid in crypto.”

LoPinto was added “They had bathtubs of champagne brought out and gave 50 Cent a bunch of cash to throw,” LoPinto spoke.

E11even began accepting cryptocurrency payments in April 2021. LoPinto reported that $6m worth of transactions were processed between April and December that year.

Fast forward to 2022 and crypto enthusiasts could feel the effects of FTX’s plummeting cryptocurrency exchange founded by Sam Bankman Fried.

The company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month after discovering that Bankman-Fried had used customer funds for risky wagers with Alameda Research.

FTC’s decline was shocking as Bankman Fried, which was valued at more than $15bn was being considered. “the next Warren Buffet.”

It also came as a surprise due to the company’s roster of influential people who cosigned it, including Tom Brady and Steph Curry.

Bankman-Fried used Twitter to discuss the bankruptcy filing and apologize for its outcome.

“Hopefully, things can find a way to recover. Hopefully, this can bring some amount of transparency, trust, and governance to them.

“Ultimately, hopefully, it can be better for customers,” He tweeted the following on November 11.

