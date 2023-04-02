Which actor plays the Mandalorian role? Paz Vizsla actor explored

The Mandalorian has been a series that saw Mando and Grogu meet many notable characters. But who is the Mandalorian Paz Vizsla, as he was originally known?

Throughout Din Djarin’s adventures across the Star Wars galaxy, fans of The Mandalorian have been introduced to faces both old and new thanks to the show’s planet-of-the-week style of storytelling.

One character who has grown in prominence as the show has progressed is Paz Vizsla, the huge Mandalorian warrior who is part of Mando’s tribe but who is the actor playing him in the cast?

Paz Vizsla at The Mandalorian

Paz Vizsla was introduced in the first season of the Disney+ series as he was a member of Mando’s hidden covert on Nevarro.

Clan Vizsla is home to the imposing Mandalorian, a house once owned by Tarre Vizsla. Tarre Vizsla was the first Mandalorian accepted into Jedi Order. Also the original owner and keeper of the Darksaber.

Vizsla and Mando have seldom seen eye-to-eye, however, and the pair have largely been rivals since Paz’s first appearance in episode 3, when they held each other at knifepoint when Mando presented his camtono of Beskar to the Armorer.

The fighting continued on into Mando-oriented episodes of The Book Of Boba Fett. Vizsla challenged Mando for the Darksaber and was eventually labeled an apostate when he discovered that Mando had taken his helmet off.

As season 3 of The Mandalorian progresses, Paz Vizsla is beginning to respect Mando, as Din and Bo-Katan assisted Ragnar to be rescued from a flying creature.

What is the role of Paz Vizsla?

Jon Favreau is the spokesperson for Paz Vizsla at The Mandalorian.

That’s right, as well as creating The Mandalorian, Favreau even has a minor role in the series as well.

Favreau’s role, which is uncredited, is a nod to the character of Pre Vizsla, a villainous Mandalorian he voiced in The Clone Wars animated series.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Jon Favreau has turned his talents to acting as he’s appeared as Happy Hogan in numerous Marvel films as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story, Entourage, Friends, The Wolf Of Wall Street and the excellent 2014 movie, Chef.

Who’s in the suit?

While Jon Favreau may provide Paz Vizsla’s voice, the actor in the suit is Tait Fletcher.

Fletcher played an antagonistic bar patron in The Mandalorian, which was seen in episode one.

Standing at 6 ft 3 (191 cm) Tait Fletcher’s height certainly makes him an intimidating prospect, especially when suited up and given an enormous blaster to wield.

The Michigan-born actor is also a star in The Mandalorian. His roles include Free Guy, The Harder They Fall and Project Power. John Wick, Westworld, John Wick, John Wick, John Wick, Breaking Bad, where Lester was portrayed in five episodes.

Season 3: The Mandalorian Available to stream right now Disney+, after its release on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

