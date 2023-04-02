Aaron Paul had the best reaction to this farfetched Breaking Bad TWD Theory

There is an idea that “Breaking Bad,” in some way, is the prequel to “Malcolm in the Middle.” Bryan Cranston’s Walter White did not actually pass away at the finale of Breaking Bad. Instead, he fled to start a new life with Hal Wilkerson (the father in “Malcolm in the Middle”, Cranston playing for the entire series’ seven seasons. This is a very unlikely theory that would make sense, given what happened in Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), but it hasn’t prevented the series from growing in popularity.

Similar to how the “Breaking Bad-Walking Dead” theory was presented to Aaron Paul’s attention, Bryan Cranston received the “Breaking Bad-Malcolm in the Middle” theory. He dismissed the idea during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.” However, he did admit that it was fun. It’s good fun. “I don’t know. Walter White has died. He is dead. The Independent). Don’t think Hal will suddenly confess his past criminal activities if “Malcolm in the Middle” revival becomes a reality.

Fan theories can help you get the best out of TV or movies. This is not true for the two examples of “Breaking Bad”.