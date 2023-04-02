Brad Fischetti, who was a member of LFO in 2023?

LFO’s Brad Fischetti is the only surviving founding member of the group following the death of bandmate Brian “Brizz” Gillis.

Brian, who was a founding member of the pop boy band, passed away at the age of 47, Brad confirmed on LFO’s official Instagram page.

“Every story is made up of chapters. Some stories develop organically. Some you have to cut up in your mind,” Brad wrote, announcing the devastating news. “The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis passed away.”

The heartbreaking news brings us more information about Brad, the LFO Band members and their lives in 2023.

What were the LFO members like?

LFO stood for Lyte Funkie Ones. It was formed by founder members Brad Cronin and Brian Cronin. In 1995, the band formed in New Bedford (Massachusetts).

The group initially gained success with the cover of Yvonne Elliman’s song If I Can’t Have You and then in 1997, they released a cover of Step By Step.

Devin Lima joined LFO after Brian left the band in 1999, to concentrate on solo music. Brad remains the last member of LFO. Rich passed away from leukemia in 2010 and Devin in 2018, after a long battle with cancer.

Brad Fischetti is now where?

Brad remains very involved in music and is on a mission, through the legacy and the beloved boy band, to honour Devins and Rich.

Brad performed in New York, Long Island and Pittsburgh last year as a tribute to his bandmates.

“We will tell the story of LFO from 1974, the year Rich was born, until today,” Brad explained in an Instagram post at the time. “We’ll play music of the time, music that inspired us, and all your #LFO faves.”

He added: “We’ll share personal stories about the LFO journey in a beautiful and intimate setting. Tickets and VIP are still available at the LFO website.”

In honor of LFO, Brad went on short tours similar to those in 2020 and 2019.

In a poignant post in honor of Brian, he wrote: “Today I honor my former bandmate and friend, Brizz. You know exactly what Brian meant to LFO if you have watched LFO Story on livestream, or viewed the band play live.

“If it wasn’t for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist.”

LFO’s albums and music

Their debut album, which featured 13 tracks and their smash single Summer Girls, was released in 1999. The Billboard Hot 100 featured Summer Girls and Girl On TV in the Top 10.

Summer Girls has been one of the band’s most successful tracks as the song sold over 1.5 million copies in the US and got a Billboard Music Award nod for Top Selling Single of the Year.

Their second album, Life Is Good was released in 2001. However, the group split up in 2002. After Rich’s death in 2010, they reconnected in 2009, but split in 2010.

Brad and Devin briefly reunited for the 2017 release of Perfect 10.

