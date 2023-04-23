Community Day Classic has a fan-favourite this week in Pokémon Go

POKÉMON Go is celebrating Sinnoh this week with two Sinnoh evolutions in the spotlight.

Community Day Classic is back this month with a fan-favourite Generation 2 Pokémon.

1 The Go Battle League changes again this week. Credit: Niantic

Another bulky Sinnoh evolution is in spotlight hour, so have you Sinnoh Stones ready.

Here’s everything that’s happening in Pokémon Go from April 24 to April 30.

Tangela takes the spotlight

This week’s Spotlight Hour will take place on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 6pm local time.

For this hour only Tangela will appear commonly, with an increased chance to be shiny.

Tangela requires 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone to evolve into Tangrowth and this is a great chance to get one.

Any Pokémon caught during this hour will also give you double XP, not just our wiggly friend.

Masters are welcome at the Go Battle League

Go Battle League will change on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 9pm UK time.

The Great Cup will stay for another week, and the Weather Cup will be replaced by the Master Cup Premier.

This has no upper CP limit, but there is a limit on the Pokémon you can bring.

Legendary, Mythical, and Ultra Beast cannot take part in the Premier format.

Tapu Bulu storms raids once more

Raid Hour will take place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 6pm local time.

Tapu Bulu will be staying in raids for another week, and will be the target of the upcoming Raid Hour.

All gyms will contain Tapu Bulu at this time and it’s a great chance to catch one.

Just like Tapu Bulu, Mega Raids will continue to contain Mega Slowbro this week.

Swinub brings the snow in Community Day Classic

Community Day Classic will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 2pm, until 5pm local time.

Swinub is the target this month, and can evolve twice into Piloswine and then Mamoswine.

You will need 125 candies and a Sinnoh Stone in order to get all the way to Mamoswine, but this is a great chance to do so.

If you manage to do so during or up to two hours after Community Day, you’ll be rewarded with the charged move Ancient Power.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.