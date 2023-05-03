Where to get tickets, what are the prices?

Brent Faiyaz, the singer from R&B music has announced his 2023 World Tour. The ticket presale is about to begin. Here are all the details of the R&B singer’s upcoming tour as well as ticket prices.

Brent Faiyaz’s real name Christopher Brent Wood is most well-known for such songs as Jackie Brown and Dead Man Walking. Wasteland, his most recent release in 2022, is among the best-known songs by Brent Faiyaz.

A song, Crew by rapper ShyGlizzy and the singer aged 27 gained him fame in 2016. His 2020 song, which features Drake, was also a hit with fans.

Fans will have the chance to see Brent live in concert as he announces a world tour.

Brent Faiyaz’s ticket presale to start on May 3

Brent’s Wasteland tour will begin on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Washington DC. The last date for the concert is listed as Sunday, November 19th, 2023 in Paris.

There are several options that the artist and his team offer to fans. The presale will start on May 3rd, 2023 at 12 pm CST.

Fans will be able to access presale tickets through Ticketmaster. Starting May 3, two options will be available – the first is the Spotify presale and the second is the VIP package presale.

The presale will continue until the Thursday, 5th. But if you don’t get to take part in those presales, there is a 3rd Salt Shed Online Presale that will begin on the 4th of May at 10:00 AM CDT.

The general public sale for Brent’s tour will start on Friday, May 5.

Prices and where to purchase your tickets revealed

The singer’s concert tickets will be available on Ticketmaster once the sale begins. You can also get the tickets from other places.

Websites like Vivid Seats and Stubhub also have Brent’s tour tickets.

As of the date this article was written, tickets were still available. You can start by clicking here. Start at $114 for Vivid Seats, and then go up to $500. Prices are subject to changes.

Tickets are listed on StubHub with a price. Price Start You can get $133.

A look at singer’s tour dates