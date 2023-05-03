Why do Late Night Talk Shows with Stephen Colbert, and other talkers in reruns.

Television viewers are wondering – why is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert a rerun tonight? As most nightly talk show reruns old episodes giving the appearance that the shows have been cancelled.

Twitter is flooded with confused viewers who are trying to figure out whether their favourite late-night talks shows were cancelled. This comes after Saturday Night Live officially cancelled this week’s show with Pete Davidson as the host.

If the reruns have left you confused, here’s the actual reason for it.

Why is Stephen Colbert’s late-night show and other shows a repeat tonight?

As the writers agreed to strike, the majority of nightly talk show are currently off the air. As a result, networks have decided to repeat old episodes at the same timeslots until the writers are back.

The Writers Guild of America’s protests took a toll on late night shows, such as The Show with Stephen Colbert. Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The viewers who tuned in to the show were disappointed when they learned that there was a longer wait to see their favourite celebrities talk about their professional and personal lives.

While the latest installment on Stephen’s show was due to feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chita Rivera on Tuesday’s episode which ultimately didn’t air, Jimmy Fallon had invited Ken Jeong and Emma Chamberlain on his show.

The Daily Show was set to host NFL All-Pro Brandon Marshal, Vashti and Jason Reynolds and NFL All Star Gina Rodriguez while Jimmy Kimmel’s attentions were on Dr. Phil and Gina Rodriguez.

Writers’ strike results in hiatus

A report claims that thousands of screenwriters have gone on strike because negotiations failed for a contract to produce scripted films and TV shows.

It was at midnight PT, Tuesday that the Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers signed a new contract. The walkout began.

WGA wants better streaming residuals pay and a higher total wage, more protection and an answer to the problem of mini-rooms. Please see below for more information. PEOPLE.

Mini-rooms are spaces where small groups of writers create multiple scripts for a show’s potential pilot season prior to production.

The two bodies agreed that writers would earn less money, despite the boom in content in recent years. “WGA proposals would gain writers approximately $429 million per year; AMPTP’s offer is approximately $86 million per year, 48% of which is from the minimums increase,” Writers Guild of America reportedly said.

Support for writers by talk show hosts

Late-night show hosts like Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers feel the writers deserve a “fair deal” as their role is pivotal in any show’s success.

Commenting on the conflict, Jimmy said at the 2023 Mate Gala red carpet: “I support my writers. We have a lot of staff and crew that will be affected by this but, you know, they got to get a fair deal.”

Seth stood up for the writers. He said on Monday’s episode: “I love writing. I enjoy writing TV scripts. This show is my favorite. Every day, we come with a new idea of what we would like to do and get to spend the entire afternoon working on that. I then get to have this wonderful opportunity to be here. No one is entitled to a job in show business.”

“But for those people who have a job, they are entitled to fair compensation. It is their right to live. I think it’s a very reasonable demand that’s being set out by the guild. And I support those demands.”