Meet this week’s guest stars

Beyond Paradise returns to our screens this week for another captivating mystery but who is set to feature alongside Kris Marshall in the cast of episode 4?

After Comic relief forced Beyond Paradise fans to wait an extra week for the latest chapter, the fourth episode of the Death In Paradise spin-off is finally here and sees Humphrey and the team investigating an unexpectedly supernatural death.

While DI Goodman is starting to make a home for himself in Devon, there is talk of extra-terrestrial involvement in episode 4 but are the guest stars in the Beyond Paradise cast really from out of this world?

Episode 4 of Beyond Paradise arrives on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm on Friday, March 24, 2023.

After returning from its Comic Relief hiatus, matters are set to take a turn towards the supernatural as Shipton Abbott finds itself rocked by reports of strange lights in the sky and the discovery of a newly made crop circle, at the centre of which is a man’s body.

Rumours and conspiracy theories quickly take hold and it’s up to Humphrey to find a way of keeping a sense of calm as he tries to methodically pursue the case while attempting to rule out the possibility of alien activity.

Meanwhile, there’s trouble afoot for Martha as her restaurant is reviewed by an influential critic, causing her to miss a key IVF appointment and forcing her to make an important choice regarding her and Humphrey’s plans to start a family.

Beyond Paradise episode 4 cast

Much like the original Death In Paradise series, Beyond Paradise is set to follow a central cast of characters across the series with each episode welcoming in a host of guest stars.

Joining the cast of Beyond Paradise episode 4 are:

Main and recurring cast

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Felicity Montagu as Office Support Margo Martins

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes

Guest stars

Russell Anthony as Harry Preston

John Hollingworth as Andrew Parker

Ingrid Oliver as Cassie Parker

Chris Jenks as Josh Woods

Sirine Saba as Sally Woods

Guest star spotlight

Russell Anthony as Harry Preston

We begin our cast rundown for episode 4 with Russell Anthony who plays Harry Preston, the unfortunate man who is found dead in a crop circle.

Russell will be best known for his appearance in the 2019 ITV drama Sticks And Stones while he’s also appeared in the AMC and Alibi drama Ragdoll as well as the short films Over and Drone.

John Hollingworth as Andrew Parker

With almost 50 roles to his name, John Hollingsworth will be a familiar face to many TV fans as he takes on the role of Andrew Parker, one of two siblings who run North Farm in episode 4.

The Bradford-born actor boasts some big-name projects on his acting CV, with appearances in the likes of Poldark, The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix’s Rebecca, 1917, The Crown, Gentleman Jack, Endeavour, Doc Martin, The Legend Of Tarzan as well as a minor role in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Ingrid Oliver as Cassie Parker

The other half of the Parker sibling duo in episode 4 is Cassie who is played by Ingrid Oliver.

Doctor Who fans will likely know Oliver from her appearances as UNIT scientist Osgood while she’s also had notable roles in the likes of Last Christmas, Defending The Guilty, Silent Witness, Watson & Oliver, Material Girl, Plus One, The Wrong Door and Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging.

In her personal life, Ingrid has been married to TV presenter and author Richard Osman since December 2022.

Chris Jenks as Josh Woods

Next up in the episode 4 cast is a returning actor as Chris Jenks reprises the role of local criminal Josh Woods which he appeared in back in episode 1.

Fans will know Jenks best from his role as Steve in Netflix’s Sex Education while he’s also appeared as DC Jason Murray in Karen Pirie and Jamie in The Athena.

Sirine Saba as Sally Woods

And finally, we end with Sirine Saba who takes on the role of Josh’s mother, Sally Woods.

The actress has been a regular on our screens since making her debut back in a 2002 episode of The Bill and in the years since, she’s starred in the likes of Footballer$ Wives: Overtime, Doctors, Unforgotten, EastEnders, Doctor Who and Holby City where she appeared as the recurring character Patricia Ghraoui.

