When will the next James Bond movie be released? Official release date

Fans of one of cinema’s most popular franchises are gearing up for the the next instalment in the James Bond series.

Eon Productions will release No Time To Die, the 25th Bond film.

Three other films were made by different production companies.

After the film, Daniel Craig will step down as Bond. It will mark his fifth and last appearance as MI6 spy.

Craig takes over from Pierce Brosnan. Craig was first seen in Casino Royale back in 2006.

Although he is well-known for his criticisms of the role and its demands, Craig has enjoyed many perks.

Craig was named an honorary commander in Royal Navy, matching his rank as 007 spy for the past 15 years.

There are already plenty of predictions for his successor.

When will No Time to Die come out?







(Image: Francois Duhamel / Avalon)



No Time To Die will be released on 30 September in cinema’s across the UK.

Two days earlier, Craig and his co-stars will attend the Albert Hall’s world premiere. This will see Craig as well as producers Barbara Broccoli (and Michael G. Wilson) in their glad rags.

Three delays have caused the film to be delayed and originally was scheduled for release in April 2020. The film was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and cinemas being closed. It was therefore decided to delay its release.

What can we look forward to?







(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



Fans of Fleabag and Killing Eve can expect an injection of hilarity in the series with the introduction of Phoebe Waller-Bridge to the writing staff.

Waller-Bridge has a knack for balancing drama and laughter.

Daniel Craig told the Radio Times: “She’s got devilish humour. Her influence permeates a lot of this film. She walked that fantastic line of keeping it as a thriller and being very funny.

“But Phoebe didn’t come in to change Bond. She came in to spice it up for sure, but she’s a Bond fan – she wasn’t about to take him in a different direction.”







(Image: jonathan olley)



Léa Seydoux’s portrayal of Madeleine Swann will also stir interest.

Trailer reveals that Bond’s lover Swann holds a dangerous secret.

But will she betray Bond.

You can also expect the traditional list of fashionable cars, fancy suits, and cool gadgets.

Bond can be seen riding his Aston Martin DB5 in the trailer.

Rami Malek’s Lyutsifer Saffin has assumed the role of super-villain.

He is a follower of Auric Goldfinger (Etter Stavro Blofeld), Francisco Scaramanga (Evil) and Auric Scaramanga (evil).

