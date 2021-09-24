Ryder Cup 2021 LIVE SCORE Europe lead away By Rahm and Garcia!

GIVING HIS HEART AND POUL

Marching down fairways, big drives, sinking putts — and of course those eye-popping, chest-thumping celebrations, writes DAVID FACEY.

Ian Poulter will be returning in European colors as Mr. Ryder Cup. We can expect more of this from him.

But as he prepares for another superhuman effort, Poulter, 45, said it all reduces him to a “physical wreck” for weeks after the incredible event.

Europe’s Postman — because he always delivers — provided a fascinating insight into just how much his Ryder Cup heroics take out of him.

He will be back in Whistling Straits, ready to win, lose, and draw.

Poulter said: “After each one, I play in, I am a physical wreck for three weeks afterward.

“Emotionally, mentally, these are the most incredible three days to play through. I can’t get out of bed. I’m spent. I’ll have cold sores, look and feel a total mess. My body will have had enough.

“I might look like I have all the energy in the world on Sunday afternoons when the singles are on. But by the following Tuesday, I am a shell of a man. I’ve given my all.”