When is Survivor airing tonight? How do I access it?

SURVIVOR is a popular reality competition show featuring castaways completing different challenges with the hopes of surviving to win the million dollar prize.

Season 41 of Survivor will air Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

What time is Survivor on tonight and how can I watch it?

You can watch the entire episode live on CBS from 8-10pm or online at CBS.com/live.tv. You can also stream the show via CBS apps.

Other TV streaming services where you could watch the show include fuboTV, Paramount Plus, DirectTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, according to Syracuse.com.

The season was originally supposed to air in September 2020 but got pushed back due to Covid. Season 41 was filmed March 2021. The season was cut in order to give time to quarantine cast members and producers for 14 days.

The show will take place over 29 days instead of the usual 36-day-period taking place on the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji.

Who is the cast for Survivor?

There are three distinct tribes: Ua (Luve), and Yase (Yase).

The tribe casts are as follows:

Luvu Tribe

Heather Aldret, 52

Erika Casupanan, 32

Danny McCray, 33

Naseer Muttalif, 37

Deshawn Radden, 26

Sydney Segal, 26

Ua Tribe

Genie Chen, 46

Ricard Foyé, 31

Brad Reese, 50

Jairus “JD” Robinson, 20

Shantel “Shan” Smith

Sara Wilson, 24

Yase Tribe

Eric Abraham, 51

Xander Hastings, 20

Evvie Jagoda, 28

Tiffany Seely, 47

David Voce, 35

Liana Wallace, 20

These 18 castaways split into three tribes will compete for a chance at the $1million prize.

How long has Survivor aired on TV?

Survivor is the longest-running reality television show in America.

It has been in existence for 20 years and has featured 40 seasons and 596 episodes.

Jeff Probst hosted the show from 2000 to 2000. He has also directed, produced, and hosted every season.

His reported salary is $8million.

