Wendy Williams Ex husband Kevin Hunter Facing Controversial Instagram Post! Gets Criticized

As Wendy Williams continues to treat her unspecified mental health issues amid a hospitalization reported last week, her ex-husband Kevin Hunter has come under fire for a recent social media post that some believed was aimed at the talk show host. Hunter quickly disabled comments from the Instagram post due to the severe backlash. Some of the most offensive messages were saved even before the comment was closed.

Wendy Williams’ Ex Husband Back In The News

Just a week after Wendy Williams was reportedly voluntarily admitted to a New York area hospital to treat mental health issues, her ex-husband Kevin Hunter is in the news for all the wrong reasons. The Wendy Williams Show star divorced Hunter after it was revealed that he’d not only kept a mistress on the side but had fathered a child with the other woman. Prior to their split, the two had been married for over 20 years and share one son, Kevin Jr.

On Tuesday, Hunter shared a selfie of himself wearing a black, alligator skin face mask, a pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses, and a blue hoodie with white and red stripes on the shoulders. The photo wasn’t the problem, however. It was the seemingly pointed caption that had Williams’ fans up in arms.

Kevin Hunter’s Caption Drives Williams’ Fans Wild

“Bday vibes ALL WEEK‼️ ..so THANKFUL to the highest GOD for ALL BLESSINGS…I tried to tell ‘EM ..HEALTH IS WEALTH ..not MONEY‼️..GOD said ‘They’ll LEARN’‼️‼️‼️HAVE A BLESSED DAY,” he captioned the photo, followed up by two prayer emojis, a bicep emoji, and two hands up emojis.

The backlash was swift. One person wrote, “TASTELESS AS HELL.” Another warned, “Karma is sharpening her nails for you sir be careful kicking people when they’re down.” Someone else agreed, writing, “This caption is tack af! Just remember karma don’t miss no one sweetie…believe that!” Another follower called the post “petty,” adding, “He knows Wendy is sick…”

Another wished the producer a happy birthday and commented, “but don’t do that… Wendy genuinely loved you for you,” and once again warned him about his karma and told him to wish Williams the best. A separate comment got personal with Hunter and read, “Chill if it wasn’t for Wendy him, his mistress, and their illegitimate child would be homeless.”

To be clear, Hunter might not have been speaking about his ex-wife, but rather just making a general statement that Williams’ fans took the wrong way. The Williams news has been out for more than a week. It certainly isn’t a good look for Hunter and it’s obvious that he realized how polarizing the post was pretty quick and in a hurry. It was deleted from the comment section just a day after it was created. Sometimes timing and discretion are everything.