Britney Spears says ‘I just want my life back’ in chilling new Netflix trailer

Netflix has released the first full trailer for their new documentary Britney vs Spears which explores the drama around Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

The trailer for the documentary, directed by Erin Lee Carr, was released yesterday (September 22) and opens dramatically with a recording of the singer’s voice saying: “I just want my life back.”

The new trailer also reveals that the director was leaked a confidential report on the case during filming.

Britney’s conservatorship is under intense scrutiny since she filed several lawsuits in court earlier this month. The trailer goes on to show Carr discussing it with several experts on conservatorships, reports the Mirror.







A teaser trailer released on Tuesday sent fans into the meltdown.

It was a clip of Britney’s voice leaving a voicemail message to a lawyer back in January 2009.

In it, the Toxic singer who is now 39 said: “Hi, my name is Britney Spears. I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…”

Then the audio cut off.

The recording was done 12 months after Britney’s public mental breakdown, which led to the difficult legal arrangement. This suggests that Britney wanted out within a year.







The new trailer also hears Britney say: “I’ve worked my whole life, I don’t owe these people anything.

“It’s been 13 years and it’s enough.”

Since being placed under the conservatorship in 2008 it has controlled much of her personal life and career, with her 69-year-old father Jamie Spears overseeing her estate.

In June this year, the pop star likened the conservatorship to abuse in court. She alleged that it had stopped her marrying or having kids with Sam Asghari, who is now her fiancee after he proposed earlier this month.







After many impassioned calls to step down from the legal arrangement from his daughter, Jamie agreed to do so last month.

He filed a petition to a Los Angeles court asking the judge to end the conservatorship.

The September 29th hearing is scheduled.

The Netflix documentary is not expected to be supported by Britney, who has previously criticized previous programs about her court battles.

Framing Britney Spears was a popular Apple program that was released earlier in the year.

She explained how she was “deeply flattered” that people were so invested in her life but slammed the documentaries, saying in May “they criticize the media and then do the same thing”.

