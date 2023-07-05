When is Sonic Prime season 2 coming out? Season 3 and the number of episodes explained

What is the release date, number of episodes and confirmation for season 3? HITC investigates.

What is the most iconic hedgehog you can think of? We won’t wait, because we already know the answer. Sonic Prime, a Netflix original, is the newest of Sega’s many great video games. In December 2022 it was released on Netflix and there are many more episodes planned. When will Sonic Prime Season 2 be released, and how many episodes is there? Is season 3 also on its way?

When is Sonic Prime season 2 coming out?

Sonic Prime 2 season two is set to debut on Netflix in 2023 on July 13, Thursday.

Avoid the Void, which is also known as Part 1, was directed by Logan McPherson. Erik Wiese wrote and adapted it.

The episode will appear on Netflix at the date above, but you might be surprised to know that Netflix launched the video on the official Netflix After School YouTube Channel on Tuesday, 4 July 2023.

You can watch it below, but it’s currently the only episode available. Shadow meets Sonic in the Shatterverse and confronts him over the destruction of Green Hill.

What is the number of episodes in Sonic Prime Season 2?

Sonic Prime season 2, which will consist of eight episodes total, is exactly the same amount as previous seasons.

Netflix will no longer offer weekly episodes. Instead, all of them can be viewed on demand starting Thursday, 13th July 2023. This allows fans to watch the entire series in one sitting or spread it out over time.

Has Sonic Prime Season 3 been confirmed?

WildBrain Studios has confirmed, as one of Sonic Prime’s production companies, that there will be 24 episodes in the Sonic Prime series.

Season 3 is expected to offer eight more episodes, as season 1 and season 2 combined have 16 total.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date, but we believe that season three could be available as early as January 2024.

Sonic Prime 2 season premieres Thursday July 13th, 2023 on Netflix.

