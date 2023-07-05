Ben Mendelsohn “Broke” The Secret Invasion cast with Ginuwine

Mendelsohn was not selective in his choice of music. He blared out “Pony” during a very sad scene, before the film began. It doesn’t appear that anyone else in the cast was bothered by it. As Clarke revealed, on one memorable occasion they filmed a dramatic scene without on-set sound, and predictably, “Pony” kept playing throughout the shoot. She said, “There was one scene where we pulled back the camera.” It’s only on our back. We knew there was no sound, so we played it.

Mendelsohn attributed the success of his “running start” DJ habits on-set to his desire to give his co stars a good time when filming their scenes. And judging from how well they remembered it, Mendelsohn certainly achieved this goal. As an actor, he has a notedly menacing vibe that has led to a host of awesomely menacing villain roles that range from “Star Wars: Rogue One” antagonist Orson Krennic to his breakout role as the infinitely creepy Pope Cody in David Michôd’s 2010 crime drama “Animal Kingdom.” It’s this tendency for devious, manipulative characters that led him to be a perfect choice for his bait-and switch role as Captain Marvel’s Skrull Leader Talos. Mendelsohn has a lighter side than some of his other characters. Filming “Secret Invasion”, therefore, was a great deal more fun.