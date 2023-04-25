When does Drake Sprite presale start? What is the new date for 2023?

Drake has added new dates and gigs to his 2023 It’s All a Blur tour – when do Sprite presale tickets go on sale? Here’s what you need to know.

The singer’s upcoming tour with 21 Savage is in high demand as the rapper and his team have put together additional concerts.

This extended North American tour includes 12 additional concerts including Memphis, Brooklyn Inglewood Denver Austin Glendale Columbus

Here’s everything you need to know about the new dates, including how to get presale tickets from Sprite and other options.

When are Drake Sprite pre-sale tickets available?

The Sprite presale for Drake’s new 2023 tour dates kicks off at 10 am CDT on Thursday, April 27. The presale will end at 10pm on Thursday, April 27.

Make sure to head to Sprite’s official website on the day and the time above to secure your tickets for the additional gigs.

On its website, Sprite explains that the presale code is only “valid on 6 number of tickets” and the link for the code doesn’t guarantee a ticket due to high demand and limited availability.

Similar to the presale last month, all Sprite presale tickets are given on a first-come-first-serve basis and ticket prices are subject to the terms and conditions of the seller.

There are also general tickets available for sale and alternative presale options

There are other options if you missed the Sprite pre-sale.

Cash App Card pre-sale begins at 12pm CDT, Wednesday, April 26, and runs until 10pm CDT, Thursday, April 27,

In order to access the presale, Cash App Card members need to use the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card and then complete the purchase using the Cash App Card.

From 10am CDT, Wednesday to 11:45am CDT, Friday April 28, the official presale of platinum will take place.

The remaining tickets will be released as part of a general public on-sale, which starts at 12 pm CDT on Friday, April 28 on Ticketmaster’s website.

Dates and locations of the tour

The new dates are marked with * – here is a list of all dates, cities, and stadium venues