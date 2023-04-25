What streaming services are available to watch Dear Zoe and does it appear on Netflix?

Do you have Netflix and where can I stream Dear Zoe online? HITC explains.

Stranger Things established a number of stars who are now rising in the industry. Netflix launched the sci-fi TV show Stranger Things in 2016. It has now become one of television’s most popular and innovative series.

Plenty of performances have warranted acclaim across the seasons but Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield arguably stole the show in season 4, with many fans rallying for her to be nominated for and win an Emmy—any award she could be eligible for, for that matter.

Dear Zoe is her latest movie, in which she continues to show off her diversity. Where can I stream Dear Zoe? And is it available on Netflix as well?

How can I stream Dear Zoe online?

Rent Dear Zoe on platforms like Amazon Prime Video (Vudu), Apple TV, Google Play Movies and YouTube. It costs $5.99. Alternately, for $9.99 you can buy the movie to watch it all.

Dear Zoe does not currently stream on Netflix.

For those in the UK, on the other hand, it’s available as part of an Amazon Prime Video subscription. They’re also currently offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. If you don’t wish to subscribe, it’s available as a rental for £2.49.

Sadie plays Tess DeNunzio – a 15 year old girl who struggles with guilt after losing her half sister in an accident.

Dear Zoe movie cast

You can check out the Dear Zoe cast members alongside their respective roles below, along with a movie they’ve previously starred in the brackets:

‘It was a really good learning experience’

Sadie spoke about Dear Zoe during a prior interview. You can also find out more about the interview by clicking here. Extra asked Tess how she felt when she stepped into her character.

“It’s a really tough mindset to get into, she revealed. “It was three years ago. I think I just turned 17 when we started filming it… It was a really good learning experience for me.

“It was kind of learning every day, but I think I just really have to trust myself and trust the people I was working with.”

Now you can stream Dear Zoe.